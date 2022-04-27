Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr's cover story earlier this month called attention to another festering Wisconsin problem that goes unaddressed while politicians spend their time making it tougher to vote and inflaming the culture wars.
Yahr's reporting unveiled the looming crisis facing Wisconsin home care work, which has become the state’s fastest-growing job as baby boomers age and more people choose to age at home.
Nationally, it's estimated that more than 1.1 million additional personal care attendants and home health aides will be needed in the next eight years. Demand, the investigative report points out, will be especially acute in states like Wisconsin, where the population of those over 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040.
Yet pay and benefits for home care workers remain embarrassingly meager, making it close to impossible to find workers who are being recruited by other businesses offering substantially higher pay.
Yahr interviewed home care workers across the state, finding that many of them are committed to helping the frail and handicapped stay in their homes, but are increasingly unable to make a living with wages that as recently as 2020 averaged just $12.32 an hour.
One man who has worked for 15 years caring for people with developmental disabilities said he makes $15.10 an hour helping with tube feeding, bathing and helping his patients use the bathroom. Meanwhile, his 28-year-old son unloads trucks for $22 an hour.
A Milwaukee home care worker, Demetrica Shipp, commented, "We already have it in our hearts to do what we've been doing for years. We're just asking to be paid what we're worth."
A big part of the problem is that the state didn't increase its Medicaid reimbursement rate for nearly a decade, and the increases since 2017 haven't been enough to pay competitive wages. Last year Gov. Tony Evers put $350 million of pandemic relief toward a variety of services for the handicapped and elderly, but that's a one-time boost.
Wisconsin, sitting on a record budget surplus, needs to hike its Medicaid reimbursement rate, currently $20.96, and ensure that more of it go to workers' wages. But like with so many other issues facing the state, the Legislature has gone home, pushing any fix at least another two years down the road.
This is problem that needs to be solved — and soon. Your legislators need to hear about it.