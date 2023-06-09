Things just won't be the same at The Capital Times' Kids Fund board meetings from now on.
In fact, things won't be the same for many of the organizations and the people that Juan Jose Lopez touched with his presence during his prolific years in Madison.
That his death at age 64 earlier this week was a shock is an understatement. Yes, he was having some health issues, but he still was out there for his daily walks and continued to lend his knowledge and expertise to the many causes he championed. And he was his usual jovial self that endeared him to the many who worked with him.
Juan became the first Latino Madison School Board member in 1994 when the district's voters elected him to the first of three consecutive terms. He became an advocate for students of color, was instrumental in pushing dual-language instruction and was proud of his role in securing passage of several school referendums.
He was also well-regarded for his work as executive director of Briarpatch, the nonprofit that provides support for runaway children, and later as head of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. All the while he was active in the city's Latino community and tirelessly helped forge several support organizations that served young people.
Although not a parent himself, Juan's concern for the welfare of young people is what drew him to the board of the Kids Fund, where he served more than two decades as a director and was co-chair of the Fund's Youth Development Committee, which provides grants to causes that aid middle and high school-age children.
"Juan was serious as could be when the discussion warranted it, but his sense of humor would always bring smiles exactly when it was needed," commented Dave Zweifel, vice president of the Kids Fund. "Juan was always fun to be around."
Yes, Juan Jose Lopez will be missed. But he will be long remembered.