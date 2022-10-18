Kalvin Barrett deserves a full four-year term as Dane County sheriff.
Barrett has compiled an already impressive record since being appointed sheriff by Gov. Tony Evers 17 months ago when former Sheriff David Mahoney retired.
Mahoney set a high bar during his 14 years as the county's chief law enforcement officer, and Barrett hasn't skipped a beat meeting it.
We've been particularly impressed with his advocacy for a new Dane County Jail, eschewing the time-worn ideas of housing prisoners in favor of a jail that can accommodate the rehabilitation of drug addicts and treatment for the mentally ill, helping them return to society as productive citizens. That, he is right to say, is how you reduce a jail's population.
For too long our jails have failed to address the causes of criminal behavior, simply incarcerating miscreants and then releasing them with no other recourse but to return to a life of crime.
Barrett understands that problem and is willing to battle to change the system. He has made a strong case that the place to start is with a humane jail, especially replacing the dilapidated cells in the City-County Building that have become a national embarrassment.
But he's also keenly aware of how the whole criminal justice system has to be changed. He has shown that he cares about law enforcement's relationships with the communities it serves and has pledged to rebuild trust in his office. And one of the areas he has targeted is the diversity of the department as he fills staff vacancies.
Democrat Barrett's opponent on Nov. 8 is a current member of his staff, Detective Anthony Hamilton, who by all accounts is a capable law enforcement officer but has been waging a reactionary campaign that mirrors many of the extremes of the modern day Republican Party.
The Capital Times has often endorsed Republican sheriff candidates through the years, but Hamilton's claims that Barrett is soft on crime, coddles jail inmates and is influenced by liberal politicians echoes the negative campaigns that have poisoned our everyday politics.
Kalvin Barrett's ideas on how to build and shape the future of law enforcement earns our endorsement for Nov. 8. We encourage his election to a full four-year term.