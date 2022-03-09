This newspaper did not support Justice Brian Hagedorn when he ran for the state Supreme Court in 2019. His record as a conservative associated with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker unsettled us, and we feared that he would walk in lockstep with the court’s right-wing majority as it shredded constitutional protections and assaulted democracy.
But Hagedorn has since joining the court shown an independent streak that inclines him toward weighing the merits of the cases he is asked to judge. That does not mean that he’s gotten every ruling right. We’ve disagreed with him on a host of issues over the past several years — especially when he has sided with his fellow conservatives in opposition to pandemic protections.
Last week, however, Hagedorn declared his independence more loudly than at any point since he joined the court. And it was on the most vital of democracy issues. Faced with the question of whether to accept legislative and congressional district maps that were drawn to radically gerrymander the state’s D.C. delegation and legislative chambers in favor of the Republicans, Hagedorn said “no.”
The justice broke with his fellow conservatives — Justices Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley — and sided with liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky — in favor of fairer maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
We say “fairer” because the Evers maps still tend to favor the Republicans. According to WisPolitics, “the map GOP lawmakers submitted to the court included: six congressional seats that Trump would’ve won had they been in place for the 2020 election, 22 state Senate districts and 64 Assembly seats.”
By comparison, the Evers maps proposed three solidly Republican congressional seats, two solidly Democratic congressional seats and two districts — southeast Wisconsin’s 1st and western Wisconsin’s 3rd — which are just about evenly divided. The Evers maps feature 55 Republican-leaning seats and 44 Democratic-leaning seats in the Assembly, and 20 GOP-friendly seats versus 13 more Democratic seats in the Senate.
In addition, the Evers proposal puts a slightly higher emphasis on minority representation. While the GOP maps featured six Black-majority districts in the Assembly, the Evers maps featured seven.
The best summary of the court’s decision came from the group Common Cause in Wisconsin, which observed that, “the new voting maps will continue to be partisan and favorable to Republicans and are not dramatically different than in 2011 but they are less partisan than the Republican majority in the Wisconsin Legislature had been seeking.”
Like the folks at Common Cause, which with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and other reform groups pushed for an end to partisan gerrymandering, we would have favored even fairer maps, with even greater minority representation. Drawing more competitive districts would be appropriate for Wisconsin — an evenly divided state where four of the past six presidential elections were decided by less than 25,000 ballots and where voters have in recent elections chosen one Democrat and one Republican as U.S. Senators.
But there can be little doubt that the Evers maps proposed a distribution of seats that more reasonably approximated Wisconsin’s voting patterns in recent decades than did the Republican maps, and Hagedorn recognized this reality. To be sure, the court’s swing justice used a convoluted method, basing his decision off the high court’s November directive that efforts be made to avoid sweeping changes from the 2011 redistricting maps. Republicans in the Legislature adopted that standard in order to maintain radical gerrymandering in their favor. But Evers saw a way around the GOP scheme and proposed fairer maps. The Evers maps better fit the “least change” standard, and Hagedorn was honest enough to acknowledge the governor’s adherence to the standard.
“No other proposal comes close,” wrote the justice in the opinion he penned for the four justices who made up the majority.
Hagedorn also determined that the governor’s maps more closely complied with federal voting rights requirements than the Republican maps and other approaches that were submitted for consideration by the court.
All that Hagedorn really did was follow the law, as outlined by the court’s conservative majority last November. Historically, that would not have excited us much. But that conservative majority has so frequently taken stances that were at odds with the law, with the U.S. Constitution, with the Wisconsin Constitution and with common sense, that there is every reason to celebrate the justice’s decision to respect his responsibilities as a member of the state’s highest court.
Justice Hagedorn’s willingness to put aside extreme partisanship distinguishes him from his fellow conservatives. We hope that he will continue on this path, embracing the independence he has shown on this case and a handful of others.
We understand that Hagedorn is a conservative, and that we will continue to disagree with him on a host of economic, social and racial justice issues. But he made an honest effort with his decision for fairer maps, and in so doing he broke at least some of the bonds of hyper-partisanship and ideological rigidity that have so damaged the high court’s reputation.
Hagedorn’s independence has infuriated his fellow conservatives on the court, who long ago recognized that Republicans cannot win big majorities in fair elections. The same goes for Republican legislative leaders, who have signaled an interest in pursuing a challenge that, they hope, will take the Wisconsin redistricting case to the U.S. Supreme Court. No surprise there. Their disregard for democracy in Wisconsin has taken on a bitterly partisan and increasingly desperate character.
Hopefully, the majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court will choose to reject the ugly and antidemocratic path proposed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s shameless conservative minority and move to the higher ground — as Justice Hagedorn has done.