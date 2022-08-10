The political world was jolted last week by the results of the Kansas vote on whether to retain a constitutional protection for abortion rights. In a conservative state that overwhelmingly backed Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence in 2016 and 2020, voters chose to protect abortion rights by a 59% to 41% landslide.
More than a dozen Kansas counties that voted for Trump and Pence voted Tuesday for the Democratic position on abortion rights. In Sedgwick County (Wichita) the Trump-Pence total in 2020 was 55%. On Tuesday, Sedgwick County cast a 58% pro-choice vote. But it wasn’t just urban and suburban counties that broke with conservative voting patterns to support the right to choose. Crawford County, a mining and farming region on the Missouri border that gave Hillary Clinton just 34% of the vote in 2016, voted 55% to 45% in favor of Clinton’s position on abortion rights in 2022.
Clinton noticed. “Abortion rights are crucial," she announced the day after the Kansas vote. "Abortion rights are popular. Abortion rights are a winning issue.”
Does that mean Crawford County is now reliably blue, and that Kansas can be counted on to back pro-choice Democrats up and down the ballot?
No. Referendum votes on particular issues are different than votes on candidates and party slates. And that will remain the case this year — at least to some extent.
While the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to upend the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling made abortion a vital issue in 2022, it’s not the only issue. Most voters don’t decide which candidate or party they are going to back based on one concern — even so contentious a concern as reproductive rights.
But Wisconsin Democrats have every right to be inspired by the Kansas result.
Wisconsin’s a considerably more Democratic state than Kansas. In the last nine presidential elections, it has backed the pro-choice Democrat eight times. The one time that an anti-choice Republican won, in 2016, 53% of voters cast ballots for Clinton and the pro-choice candidates of the Libertarian and Green parties.
Polls have consistently shown that two-thirds of Wisconsinites are opposed to overturning Roe, with one Marquette Law School survey from earlier this year finding that 72% of Wisconsinites wanted to keep the precedent in place.
Indeed, few states are more pro-choice than Wisconsin. The June Marquette Poll found that only 11% of Wisconsinites want to ban abortion in all cases. Another 23% wanted abortion restrictions in most cases. So by the most generous measure, the Republican position has, at best, 34% support.
What that means is that Democrats who take strong pro-choice positions — such as Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul — are in tune with the state’s electorate.
But just taking the right stand — especially in an election season that will see immense levels of spending on negative ads that seek to distract and discourage voters — is not enough. Wisconsin Democrats need to learn some lessons from the Kansas result.
In Kansas, pro-choice forces warned — after the U.S. Supreme court rejected its own precedent and overturned its ruling in the groundbreaking 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — that Republicans would go to extremes in their attack on reproductive rights.
Television ads leading up to last week's vote urged Kansas voters to reject a "strict government mandate" that "puts a mother's life at risk" and that could "ban any abortion with no exceptions."
But this wasn’t just a media campaign. The Kansas victory resulted from boots-on-the-ground campaigning and honest engagement on the issue. Pro-choice activists mounted an energetic grassroots organizing drive that reached out to young people in every part of Kansas — including those living in traditionally Republican counties. That led to a major jump in turnout by supporters of abortion rights. In some western Kansas counties, support for the pro-choice position ran more than 25 points better than the 2020 vote for Joe Biden.
As the 2022 election season unfolds, activists in Wisconsin can learn a lot from the Kansas activists who spoke bluntly about how banning abortion will take away fundamental rights, criminalize health choices and prevent doctors and nurses from providing necessary care.
Framed in those terms, the fight to preserve abortion rights takes on a dynamic character. It does, as Clinton suggests, have the potential to be a winning issue in other states — Kentucky , California, Vermont and Michigan — that hold referendums on reproductive rights this fall. It could also be a winning issue in contests between pro-choice and anti-choice candidates for governorships, attorneys general positions and control of legislative chambers and the Congress.
In Kansas, cynical GOP legislators and operatives schemed to put their confusingly worded constitutional amendment on the ballot in an August primary where turnout was expected to be low and where Republican contests for governor and attorney general were the big draws. Pro-choice organizing that sought and secured a high turnout upended their calculations. When all the votes were counted, the 2022 Kansas primary election turnout roughly doubled turnout for the comparable primary in 2018.
As Wisconsin Democrats look to November, they should make the case that abortion is on the ballot this November — not in the form of a referendum but in the contests for state and federal offices. If they drive that message home and use their resources to increase turnout by pro-choice voters, Democratic candidates could achieve a swing in their direction.
It doesn’t have to be as big as the swing in Kansas — just enough to shift the 2022 political calculus in favor of Evers, Barnes and Kaul and the pro-choice legislative candidates who are running with them.