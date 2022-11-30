There have been a lot of debates in recent years about how to make the Madison City Council more representative of Madison. Council committees, task forces and community representatives have reviewed issues of concern, considered reform proposals and made sweeping recommendations.
Just last year, voters rejected various advisory proposals to create a smaller council with longer terms and higher pay.
Just last week, a proposal to raise annual pay for council members from $14,904 to $20,604 failed — despite the fact that most council members supported it. The proposal needed the support of 15 of its 20 members. But it only got 12 votes.
Supporters of the latest pay raise proposal argued that upping compensation for council members would attract more working-class representatives.
That’s possible, although we have our doubts.
It is assumed that council members work roughly 1,082 hours annually, or a little under 21 hours a week. The pay raise would have hiked hourly compensation for council members from roughly $13.77 an hour to somewhere around $19 an hour.
Perhaps the extra pay would have convinced a few more candidates to run for council seats in Madison. But as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported, workers in the Madison area had an average hourly wage of $28.61.
We don't begrudge council members a reasonable pay hike, especially in these inflationary times. But we have to ask: Might there be a better approach to the question of how to create a more representative council where members are able to work a reasonable number of hours with reasonable compensation for the contribution they are making to the community?
One prospect that, to our view, has not been adequately explored would involve increasing the number of council members.
That goes against the instinct of political insiders, who like to answer questions about how to improve government by giving themselves more power. For the most part, recent reform proposals for the council and the County Board have erred on the side of reducing, rather than increasing, membership numbers for those bodies.
But expanding the size of the council actually makes sense on multiple levels. A larger council would have smaller districts with fewer constituents. Since a significant amount of the work for council members involves constituent service, electing members from smaller districts would, theoretically, reduce their workloads.
We can foresee other benefits from a larger council with smaller districts. Alders could be more connected with their constituents, representing clearly defined neighborhoods rather than broader sections of the city.
Campaigns could be run and won with significantly smaller levels of spending, reducing the reliance on special-interest money from developers and others who seek to influence city policy.
And bringing representation down to the neighborhood level would, we believe, lead to the election of a more economically, socially and racially diverse council.
How big a council would make sense for Madison?
New York has 51 City Council members. Chicago has 50. Councils in both of those cities are strong and influential, often counterbalancing the initiatives of powerful mayors.
But New York and Chicago are much bigger cities than Madison.
So is it possible to identify a comparable city with a large council? As a matter of fact, yes.
Madison has a population estimated at roughly 270,000. Madison’s German sister city of Freiburg has a population estimated at roughly 230,000.
Yet while Madison’s City Council has 20 members, Freiburg’s has 48 members. So while in Madison there’s a council member for every 13,500 voters, in Freiburg there’s a council member for every 4,800 voters.
Freiburg has a very different election system — involving political parties, citywide slates of candidates and proportional representation — from the nonpartisan, district-based system in Madison. But Freiburg manages quite well with a large council. Indeed, the city is widely recognized, in Germany and across Europe, as a well-run municipality that has been highly successful in maintaining a vibrant downtown, developing outstanding transportation systems and attracting scientific and high-tech investment from around the world.
The question of whether a larger council would be similarly beneficial to Madison is up for debate. But we believe it is worth exploring.
Of course, those who have power now will be disinclined to share it. They will claim that a council with 30, 40, or perhaps a Freiburg-like 48 members, would be unwieldy. But the Dane County Board gets on quite well with 37 members. Indeed, the County Board often runs through its agenda more quickly and efficiently than the City Council.
Where and when might proposals for a larger and more representative City Council be advanced? How about in the upcoming election for the council as it is currently organized?
The spring 2023 election cycle formally begins this week, on Thursday, Dec. 1. That’s when candidates for the City Council — as well as the mayoralty — can begin circulating petitions to get on the ballot. All papers and forms are due on Jan. 3. Municipal primaries will held on Feb. 21, with the general election on April 4.
For more information on running, check out the excellent “Running for Local Office” section on the Madison City Clerk’s website. Or contact the clerk’s office at 608-266-4601.
No matter where folks stand on the question about the size of the council and compensation for its members, the best way to make the council more representative is for Madisonians of all backgrounds to run in the spring election. We encourage them to do so.