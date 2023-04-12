Few Madisonians have served the city, the state and the nation with more distinction than Roberta Gassman, a smart, energetic and progressive thinker and doer who came to Madison in the 1960s as a passionate advocate for civil rights and women’s rights.
Gassman earned her master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison 50 years ago this spring. Since then, she has combined academic rigor, high ideals and sharp political skills to serve at every level of government.
She was an innovative policy adviser to former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl in the 1980s at a moment when state government was opened up to assure that women and people of color would have a greater voice in shaping agendas. She served as a top aide to Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and then became a high-profile and highly effective aide to former Dane County Executive Rick Phelps.
When Jim Doyle was elected governor in 2002, Gassman played an essential role in shaping the administration of the first Democrat to serve as governor since 1987. Doyle named her to serve as secretary of the Department of Workforce Development — one of the smartest appointments by a governor who earned a reputation for putting the right people in the right positions.
Over the years, Gassman was frequently boosted as a potential candidate for county executive, mayor or other elected positions. She might well have won. But she chose to focus on the work of governing rather than retail politics. Her seriousness and sense of mission — especially on issues of concern to working people — was recognized by former President Barack Obama, whom Gassman served as deputy assistant secretary of employment and training in the U.S. Department of Labor.
After her time in Washington, Gassman returned to the UW’s Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, where she became a senior fellow. Her understanding of how to use scholarships to address societal challenges was passed on to her daughter, Dr. Anna Gassman-Pines, who is now a highly-regarded professor of public policy, psychology and neuroscience at Duke University.
On Thursday, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Gassman earning her master's from UW-Madison, the School of Social Work will present a lecture by Anna Gassman-Pines entitled “Helping Low-Wage Workers Recover from the Pandemic.” That’s a vital issue that merits the serious discussion it is getting. In addition, the lecture on a topic that is so close to her heart gives us all a great opportunity to honor one of Madison’s greatest public servants: Roberta Gassman.
The lecture will take place on April 13 at 4 p.m. at Union South. Click here for more information.