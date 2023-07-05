When the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) took place in November 2022 in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh, one of the most compelling speakers was an honors graduate from Madison East High School with deep roots in the city and the state of Wisconsin.
Dawn Sturdevant Baum, one of the leading lawyers in the United States on issues of concern to Indigenous peoples, addressed the conferees as part of a high-profile panel that discussed the vital role that forests play in slowing the buildup of atmospheric greenhouse gases.
Critical to the fight, she explained, was a recognition of the importance of using Indigenous knowledge and respecting sovereignty in addressing the climate crisis.
It was a long way from East High in the mid-1990s to Egypt in 2022. But such leaps were common for Baum, who earned degrees from Beloit College, the University of Wisconsin Law School and the specialized program in American Indian and Indigenous Law at the University of Tulsa. By the time she reached her 40s, she had become a highly regarded and successful advocate for Indigenous nations and their members. She had a great career ahead of her, one with immense potential to build upon the transformational work she had already done to better the circumstance of Indigenous people and the planet.
Tragically, Baum died June 10, on the cusp of her 46th birthday, after a struggle with metastatic breast cancer.
Baum’s legacy will live on in the communities she served — from Wisconsin to Washington to California — as one of finest lawyers in her field. And it can be extended, if Wisconsinites will donate generously to the National Indian Education Association.
That’s not the only place where people who want to honor Baum’s legacy can direct donations. Her mother, former Dane County Supervisor and Madison School Board member Mary Kay Baum, and the rest of Dawn’s family have also urged that donations be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. or Wise Women Gathering Place, and we echo that encouragement. But we want to make a special pitch for the National Indian Education Association in recognition of the groundbreaking work that Dawn Sturdevant Baum did for Native peoples. And for the connections she made between that work and the fight against climate change.
An enrolled member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Ojibwe, Baum also had many Menominee relatives, including her birth father, tribal rights activist Michael Sturdevant, and her grandmother, Nellie Sturdevant. Described by family members as someone who thought of herself as “a strong resilient Indigenous woman,” Baum spent decades working to provide representation and support for causes of concern to Indigenous people, and along the way she gained international recognition as a uniquely skilled advocate for their legal rights.
After graduating cum laude from the UW Law School in 2001, she became an attorney with the Navajo Nation Supreme Court in Window Rock, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation. Returning eventually to Wisconsin, she served as a legal assistant to the clerk of the state Supreme Court. She then moved to Washington in 2005 to join the Native American Rights Fund, which since 1970 has “asserted and defended the most important rights of Indians and tribes in hundreds of major cases, and has achieved significant results in such critical areas as tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, natural resource protection, voting rights, and Indian education.”
Baum was elected president of the Native American Bar Association of DC and later was a member of the American Bar Association’s Council for Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Educational Pipeline. A founding member of the American Bar Association’s Joint Task Force on Reversing the School-to-Prison Pipeline, Baum played an important role in the work that led to the task force’s 2016 report on how to reform and improve education for disenfranchised youth.
During her time in Washington, Baum worked with U.S. Department of the Interior as a senior attorney in the Bureau of Indian Affairs section that worked with Indian and Alaska Native colleges and elementary and secondary schools on 64 reservations and in 23 states. Additionally, she joined the Office of the Solicitor for the Department of the Interior, which advises and represents the department in judicial, legislative, ethical and legal matters. She also held positions with the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Indian Gaming Commission. One of her most critical assignments was within the U.S. Department of Justice, where she worked with the Office of Tribal Justice, established in 1995 at the behest of Tribal leaders to serve as a dedicated point of contact for legal and policy matters that were of specific concern to Indian country.
After a dozen years in Washington, Baum moved to California and joined the legal team of the Yurok Tribe, the largest tribe in that state. She became the general counsel for the tribe, taught as an adjunct professor of Indian law at her alma mater, the University of Tulsa College of Law, and emerged as an increasingly prominent advocate on climate issues — as her 2022 appearance in Egypt confirmed.
Read a full obituary of Dawn Sturdevant Baum here.
To donate to the National Indian Education Association in her memory, click here. Donations in her memory can also be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. and Wise Women Gathering Place.