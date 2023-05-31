Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor, practitioner of Realpolitik and recipient — under false premises — of the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, turned 100 on Saturday.
The last surviving member of President Richard Nixon’s cabinet, Kissinger should, like Nixon, have been impeached and removed from office in the 1970s.
This newspaper argued for just such answerability at the time, and we do not choose to abandon our principles in order to join in today’s cynical celebration of Kissinger’s endurance.
We share the view of the late Christopher Hitchens, who in his 2014 book, "The Trials of Henry Kissinger," argued that the former secretary of state should be prosecuted “for war crimes, for crimes against humanity, and for offenses against common or customary or international law, including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnap, and torture.”
Kissinger has lived to a ripe old age without a measure of accountability. But the passage of time has not inclined us toward forgiving and forgetting.
Rather, we choose to recall the victims of Kissinger’s ruthless approach to foreign affairs. It was Kissinger who, as Nixon’s closest counselor, prolonged an undeclared war in Vietnam that should never have been fought. That war left more than 1 million Vietnamese dead, along with more than 58,000 U.S. troops.
Kissinger engaged in the plotting that extended the war into Cambodia and Laos, causing hundreds of thousands of additional deaths from the most brutal bombing campaigns in the history of the planet. In Laos alone, according to author and researcher Jessica Pearce Rotondi, “By 1975, one-tenth of the population of Laos, or 200,000 civilians and members of the military, were dead. Twice as many were wounded.”
Kissinger was not the only guilty player. But he was, with Nixon, the ringleader, as the late University of Wisconsin history professor Stanley Kutler explained in a 2014 essay for The Capital Times. “‘Peace is at hand,’ said Kissinger, a month before the (1972) presidential election, and then waited three months before signing the agreement,” wrote Kutler. “(Nixon and Kissinger) knew we could not ‘save’ South Vietnam. (They were) only hoping for a ‘decent interval’ before the inevitable collapse. Nixon realized in 1968 that the war was doomed. Yet it lingered for nearly five more years, with another 25,000 American deaths. That is our shame.”
Kissinger’s shame extended far beyond Southeast Asia.
His scheming during his long tenure with the Nixon and Ford administrations was linked to U.S. support for the 1973 Chilean military coup, for the murderous “Dirty War” waged by Argentina's military junta against student activists and other dissenters, for Pakistan’s genocidal war in Bangladesh, and for Indonesia’s brutal invasion and occupation of East Timor. The list goes on, and on, and on.
The history is so stark that it is hard to imagine how Kissinger apologists would remain among U.S. foreign policy elites. Yet they do.
During the campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomiation, for instance, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders debated Kissinger’s legacy in one of the most remarkable exchanges of modern presidential politics.
As Capital Times associate editor John Nichols recounted after a February 2016 forum in Milwaukee: “In the foreign policy section of the debate, after the candidates had clashed over a number of issues, Sanders asked if he might add a brief final word of to explain ‘where the secretary and I have a very profound difference.’”
The moderator recognized Sanders, who recalled that, “in the last debate and I believe in her book — very good book, by the way … she talked about getting the approval or the support or the mentoring of Henry Kissinger. Now, I find it rather amazing, because I happen to believe that Henry Kissinger was one of the most destructive secretaries of state in the modern history of this country,” said the senator, to loud applause.
“I am proud to say that Henry Kissinger is not my friend,” continued Sanders. “I will not take advice from Henry Kissinger. And in fact, Kissinger’s actions in Cambodia, when the United States bombed that country, overthrew Prince Sihanouk, created the instability for Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge to come in, who then butchered some 3 million innocent people, one of the worst genocides in the history of the world. So count me in as somebody who will not be listening to Henry Kissinger.”
Clinton countered with a dig at Sanders. “I know,” she said, “(that) journalists have asked who you do listen to on foreign policy, and we have yet to know who that is.”
“Well, it ain’t Henry Kissinger. That’s for sure,” replied Sanders.
Clinton tried to defend Kissinger, by suggesting that his efforts to ease tensions between the U.S. and China in the 1970s yielded benefits. But Sanders gave her no quarter.
“Kissinger was one of those people during the Vietnam era who talked about the domino theory,' said Sanders. "Not everybody remembers that. You do. I do. The domino theory, you know, if Vietnam goes, China, da, da, da, da, da, da, da. That’s what he talked about, the great threat of China. And then, after the war, this is the guy who, in fact, yes, you’re right, he opened up relations with China, and now pushed various type of trade agreements, resulting in American workers losing their jobs as corporations moved to China. The terrible, authoritarian, Communist dictatorship he warned us about, now he’s urging companies to shut down and move to China. Not my kind of guy.”
Nor ours.