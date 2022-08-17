U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has some explaining to do.
After an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida uncovered 11 "sets" of classified records that were not supposed to be in Trump’s possession — including documents “relating to nuclear weapons” — the Oshkosh Republican dismissed the search as “overreach”
A feverish Trump loyalist, Johnson griped that the inquiry into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was "one more example of a two-tiered system of justice."
But that’s not how Johnson — and Trump — saw things four years ago, when they increased the criminal penalties for actions Trump is now alleged to have engaged in.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump encouraged supporters to chant, "Lock her up," referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and confusion about her email account. Once he assumed the presidency, Trump made it his mission to get tough on federal officials who mishandled classified documents.
And Johnson was right there cheering him on.
A rewrite of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was crafted by congressional Republicans and passed with their overwhelming support.
While the American Civil Liberties Union and responsible members of Congress, such as Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore argued that the FISA rules should be reformed to protect the privacy rights of Americans, Wisconsin Republicans like Johnson and Reps. Mike Gallagher and Glenn Grothman supported a version of the measure that disregarded privacy concerns and instead added felony penalties to a key section of the act.
As The Washington Post reported, 18 U.S. Code 1924 had originally read: “Whoever, being an officer, employee, contractor, or consultant of the United States, and, by virtue of his office, employment, position, or contract, becomes possessed of documents or materials containing classified information of the United States, knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.”
The Republican rewrite changed the last line to read, “… shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.”
That’s the version of the FISA extension Trump signed and, the Post noted, “with that, it became a felony.”
So Johnson and Trump — with an assist from congressional Republicans and some Democrats — established felony penalties for a federal official who “knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location.”
Now, thanks to an FBI investigation that was approved by top officials in the Department of Justice, and a search of Mar-a-Lago that was approved by a federal judge, there are allegations that Trump engaged in the illegal retention of classified documents. Boxes of documents that were returned to the National Archives earlier this year reportedly contained materials that were marked as classified. And, after the FBI seized additional classified documents, Trump acknowledged that he had moved them to Mar-a-Lago and kept them there.
The former president claims that he miraculously “declassified” the documents that were in his possession. But experts on presidential records and laws involving classified documents say Trump lacked the authority he says he exercised. “He can’t just wave a wand and say it’s declassified,” explained Richard Isserman, a historian who served as assistant deputy director of national intelligence under former President Barack Obama. “There has to be a formal process. That’s the only way the system can work.”
Isserman added, “I’ve seen thousands of declassified documents. They’re all marked ‘declassified’ with the date they were declassified.” Yet media reports say documents Trump had in his possession lacked any such designation.
Trump now faces the prospect of being charged with a felony under a law that he and Ron Johnson put on the books.
No one expects Trump to admit any guilt. He has a right to assert his innocence, and it is unlikely that a 76-year-old man who has never taken responsibility for his own actions would start doing so now.
But what of Ron Johnson?
Should the senior senator from Wisconsin be allowed to get away with simply dismissing an inquiry into whether a political ally took illegal possession of classified national security documents as “overreach”?
That’s up to the voters of Wisconsin this fall.
Johnson has broken his promise not to seek a third term and is asking Wisconsinites to keep him on the federal payroll for another six years. If he is re-elected, he has given every indication that he would seek to protect the former president, who has campaigned with Johnson and enthusiastically endorsed the reelection bid. Remember that Johnson voted against holding Trump to account for inciting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, just as he voted against holding Trump to account for threatening a foreign leader as part of a scheme to undermine the 2020 candidacy of President Joe Biden.
Voters have a right to ask Johnson whether he believes that Trump, if he committed a felony, should be held to account.
If Johnson cannot provide a straight answer, voters would be wise to replace him with a senator who respects the rule of law.