No one is ever going to accuse the Republicans who run Wisconsin’s legislative Joint Finance Committee of being the sharpest tacks in the box. And their failure to approve funding for a new College of Engineering facility for the University of Wisconsin-Madison is another example of their profound cluelessness.
The move is a perfect example of being “penny-wise but pound-foolish,” which the Merriam-Webster Dictionary reminds us is “used especially to describe something that is done to save a small amount of money now but that will cost a large amount of money in the future.”
The Joint Finance Committee Republicans, who control the Legislature’s spending priorities, completed their work on Wisconsin’s 2023-25 capital budget with a blow to one of the GOP’s favorite targets: the UW System. Committee members slashed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ $3.75 billion proposal for building projects — over half of which was designated for building projects on UW campuses around the state — down to around $2.4 billion.
Among the rejected projects was a plan to allocate roughly $350 million to fund the new engineering building on the Madison campus. That’s a lot of money, to be sure.
But this is not some “woke” agenda — of the sort that legislative Republicans waste inordinate amounts of time whining about. At a time when engineers are in high demand, developing a state-of-the-art engineering building on the state’s preeminent campus is the sort of investment that will yield tremendous benefits for the university and for the state’s business community.
Unfortunately, the Joint Finance Committee doesn’t seem to be concerned about the future.
“This is beyond disappointing news,” said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, upon learning of the committee’s fumble. “In Greater Madison, and across the state, we have historically low levels of unemployment and increased demand for advanced industry talent. UW-Madison has a significant role in developing that talent, which supports a wide array of businesses in Wisconsin. These are not just the jobs of the future; they are the jobs of today.”
Brandon pointed to a reality that the Joint Finance Committee’s co-chairs — state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green — and their colleagues neglected to consider.
The workers that Wisconsin will need in the 21st century are “attracted by quality of life, global innovation and higher-education institutions,” Brandon noted. They will come if Wisconsin makes smart investments in the institutions that put the UW on the cutting edge of the future. An improved and expanded engineering school is precisely such an institution.
Refusing to make this investment, at a time when the state is flush with cash, does real damage to Wisconsin’s economic prospects — and to its reputation as a global innovation leader.
Born and Marklein should start listening to business leaders in the state. If they do, they will recognize the urgent need for this practical investment in Wisconsin’s future, call the Joint Finance Committee back into session and approve the funding that will get the College of Engineering facility off the drawing table and under construction on the UW-Madison campus.