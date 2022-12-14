The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), as it developed during the administration of former Gov. Scott Walker, was a scandal-plagued boondoggle that seemed designed primarily to reward politically connected corporate insiders while neglecting the real work of stimulating business growth and creating good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites.
Since Gov. Tony Evers was elected in 2018, he has worked hard to clean up WEDC’s reputation and to turn it into a forward-looking and effective agency. He’s been quite successful in this regard, and now the effort to remake WEDC has gotten a boost from Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.
Last week, Neubauer announced that she was using the appointive powers associated with the minority leader position to make state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, a member of the WEDC board of directors.
The board’s responsibility is to provide operational oversight and strategic leadership for WEDC, and we can’t think of a better person to do the job than Hong.
A fixture in Madison’s culinary community, Hong has deep experience when it comes to working at and running restaurants. She’s been a hands-on business owner, and she also has experience in collaborative projects that have gotten restauranteurs working together to serve the community.
As a legislator, Hong has been an ardent advocate for small businesses and for their employees. She knows exactly where WEDC can, and should, be stepping in to make sure that businesses can get off the ground and succeed, and where it can assure that investments raise wages and guarantee better benefits for essential workers.
“The economic well-being of Wisconsin and the responsible stewardship of our taxpayer money have been foundational goals of my service as a legislator and will inform my tenure on the board,” says Hong, who is serving her second term in the Legislature. “As a small business owner and a staunch advocate for people-powered progressive values and sustainable economic growth, I look forward to advancing the interests of the hard-working communities that make up our state’s vibrant and diverse economy.”
Hong will assure that WEDC finally begins to realize its potential as a force for visionary economic development in Wisconsin by ensuring that investments are made to serve the great mass of working people, not well-connected insiders who for too long have monopolized investment in economic development.