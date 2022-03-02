Black History Month in Madison finished with a remarkable event at the Overture Center for the Arts, when hundreds gathered for the premiere of the documentary, “Leaders of Madison’s Black Renaissance.”
The film by Charles “Chuck” Taylor, a retired professor of Education at Edgewood College and a highly regarded documentarian, begins with a basic premise: “For the first time in history, Madison, Wisconsin, has the largest number of Black elected officials on its school board and city council. Madison’s school superintendent is Black, as is its Police Chief, District Attorney and County Sheriff. Blacks are leading multiple large non-profit agencies and spearheading multi-million dollar projects all over the city. Blacks are leading in so many important areas and are launching so many key initiatives that many people are calling this period a ‘Black Renaissance.’”
Taylor’s documentary features 40 Black Madisonians who are leaders in the areas of education, youth services, human services, health care, business, the arts, criminal justice, politics and the media, as well as prominent pastors and community service figures. It recognizes that these individuals — from Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to jazz musician and club owner Hanah Jon Taylor to Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell to Professor Gloria J. Ladson-Billings — are only some of the emerging Black leaders in this city, county and state.
Yet, by focusing in on and amplifying the voices of so many of Madison’s most accomplished individuals, “Leaders of Madison’s Black Renaissance” makes a compelling case that something significant is happening here, and that it holds out the prospect of additional progress. Taylor does not neglect the fact that there is still work to be done on so many fronts. But his documentary delivers an incredibly hopeful and inspiring argument that the work can and will be done.
We cannot recommend this film enough, for its able storytelling, for the contribution its makes to the understanding of Madison at this point in the city’s history, and for the roadmap it provides as we move forward.