Gov. Tony Evers appeared last Saturday night at the annual celebration of GSAFE, the statewide group that advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin. It wasn’t the first time the governor had attended the gathering of students, teachers and activists who have organized, maintained and supported gay-straight alliances in schools around the state and provided training and resources for young people who are often neglected, harassed and discriminated against. Long before he was elected governor, Evers served as Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction, and he went of his way in that position to advocate for safe and inclusive schools.
Evers has never wavered in his commitment to use the positions he holds to protect those who are threatened by abuses of power.
At this year’s GSAFE event, Evers spoke about recent efforts by cynical Republican legislators to enact laws that seek to discriminate against transgender students who want to participate in high school athletics. The governor spoke of his commitment to use his veto pen to prevent Republican assaults on young people, on public education and on progress toward a more just and equitable Wisconsin.
Evers would prefer to extend that progress. That is what he was elected to do when he defeated Republican Scott Walker in 2018 — in an election that saw Democrats win every statewide contest and gain a mandate to advance the cause of economic, social and racial justice. Unfortunately, because of extreme gerrymandering, the will of the voters did not translate into legislative majorities that would work with Evers. The Republican-controlled state Assembly and Senate moved immediately to disempower Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. But they could not take away the governor’s veto pen, and over the past three and a half years, Evers has used it well and wisely to prevent backtracking on a wide range of issues.
Much of the focus in recent days has been on the future of reproductive rights, which judicial activists on the U.S. Supreme Court apparently intend to upend with a reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Evers responded to the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe with a declaration that, “I’ll continue to fight for reproductive freedom, and I will veto any legislation crossing my desk that will threaten access to health care.”
The Republicans who hope to replace Evers in this fall’s election are on the other side of the issue, despite the fact that polls show the overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites want to keep abortion safe and legal. Republican gubernatorial contenders have been stumbling over one another in a rush to advocate for anti-choice measures — and to condemn Evers for his veto threat.
So the governor’s veto power will be a central issue in the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. The likelihood of a high-court assault on the Roe decision all but assures that the debate over Evers' veto power will focus primarily on whether women will continue to be able to make the most fundamental decisions about their own bodies. But it will not end there.
Just last month, Evers vetoed 43 Republican-sponsored bills that would have undermined free and fair elections, prevented schools and workplaces from protecting vulnerable Wisconsinites with commonsense public health mandates, made it easier to take guns onto school grounds and churches, limited the ability of the University of Wisconsin to promote diversity and ethnic studies, attacked academic freedom on UW campuses, reversed progress toward criminal justice reform and taken away the discretion of the governor to spend federal funds to address human needs.
Polling suggests that Wisconsinites agree with the governor on the vast majority of these issues. Notably, the most recent Marquette Law School Poll showed approval for Evers was far higher than for the Legislature.
But if Evers is defeated for reelection in November, none of that will matter.
As such, Evers and his fellow Democrats need to recognize the importance of speaking about the veto power in very practical and very blunt terms.
The gerrymander remains, and that means the deck will be stacked against Democrats, who have in a number of recent election years won clear majorities of the vote for legislative seats but failed to take charge of legislative chambers. While it is possible the reversal of Roe, in combination with concerns about the Republican assault on democracy, could spark a surge in turnout for Democrats, similar surges in the past have not been sufficient to overcome the reality of rigged maps.
What every voter who cares about the future of Wisconsin as a progressive state needs to understand is that, if Evers loses, there will be no one left to prevent the assault by Republican legislators on abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, labor rights and democracy.
What must also be understood is that the latest gerrymander is a severe one. So Democrats have to win a sufficient number of Assembly and Senate seats so they can sustain the vetoes that Evers issues. Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly. To gain a veto-proof supermajority, the GOP would need to secure at least five more seats. To gain a veto-proof majority in the Senate, where Republicans are now up 21-12, they would need to flip just one seat.
Tony Evers has used his veto to prevent Wisconsin from going to extremes. Whether he can continue to utilize the veto for this purpose is now the existential question of the state’s 2022 election.