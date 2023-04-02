Between now and 2033, the justice who is elected this spring will deal with hundreds of cases involving civil rights, civil liberties, the fairness of our elections, the character of state government and the balance of power between corporate power and working families.
What voters should be looking for is a justice who “gets” Wisconsin, who understands that this great state — for all the outside pressure to change it — is a distinct place with distinct values. They should also be looking for a jurist with the experience, integrity and temperament to help form a high-court majority that rejects the judicial activism of partisans who are in the pocket of special interests that would undermine those values in pursuit of a rigid ideological agenda.
Of the two candidates who are running for the open seat on the court that will be filled on April 4, only one meets the standard that Wisconsinites have a right to expect, and that is Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
Reelect Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway clearly deserves another four-year term in office. She has a compiled a stellar record of accomplishment during the past four years. Rhodes-Conway’s most visible accomplishment has been the redesign of the city's transit system and its key element, bus rapid transit, which seeks to reduce traffic gridlock and commuting times. The BRT has long been on the city's radar, and the mayor, taking advantage of available federal funds, brought the idea to the cusp of reality.
The incumbent has also encouraged the development of new housing, pointing out that a healthy vacancy rate helps keep rent affordable. Zoning initiatives backed by Rhodes-Conway and the City Council, while controversial, are aimed at creating opportunities for home ownership.
Rhodes-Conway has built a strong relationship with County Executive Joe Parisi, teaming up to mount an effective coronavirus pandemic response and address homelessness. She has forged strong ties with the police chief and was instrumental in forming the city's Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) initiative, which sends trained responders to deal with mental health emergencies rather than forcing police officers to deal with the problem.
Rhodes-Conway, a self-described policy wonk, has displayed a keen vision for Madison's future. At this most crucial time in the city's history, we heartily endorse her for another term.
Mosner-Feltham for School Board
Blair Mosner-Feltham, a former Madison School District teacher with 12 years of experience in public schools, is the best choice to fill an open seat on the board that will soon pick a new superintendent. As a parent and an educator with detailed knowledge of the issues facing the schools and significant experience when it comes to addressing them, Mosner-Feltham says: “I know how schools work. I know the difference between programs that sound good and programs that would actually be good for students and the community.”
With her ability to cut through bureaucratic jargon and ask the right questions, Mosner-Feltham will, we believe, quickly emerge as a leader on the board in debates about how to establish classroom-focused budget priorities, retain teachers and close the racial achievement gap.
Vote 'no' on amendments
A pair of proposed state constitutional amendments that would change approaches to cash bail and other conditions for people accused of crimes are vaguely worded and leave too many issues open for interpretation by partisan legislators. That’s not the way to amend the constitution. Vote “no” and “no.”