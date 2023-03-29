Two capable progressive candidates with distinct visions for how to address the challenges facing Madison’s schools, Badri Lankella and Blair Mosner-Feltham, are seeking an open seat on the School Board in the April 4 election. We’re impressed with both of them. But The Capital Times endorsement goes to Mosner-Feltham, a former Madison School District teacher with 12 years of experience in public schools.
As a parent and an educator with detailed knowledge of the issues facing the schools, and significant experience when it comes to addressing them, Mosner-Feltham says, “I know how schools work. I know the difference between programs that sound good and programs that would actually be good for students and the community.” With her ability to cut through bureaucratic jargon and ask the right questions of the school district administration and fellow board members, Mosner-Feltham will, we believe, quickly emerge as a leader on the board in debates about how to establish classroom-focused budget priorities, retain teachers and close the racial achievement gap.
Lankella, a computer engineer who works for the state of Wisconsin, has served on the city of Madison’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board and Joint Campus Area Committee. He’s dedicated to public service and has some good ideas about how to make sure that the MMSD budgeting process is organized in ways that get resources to programs that are most beneficial to students. We hope he will consider running again for the board in the future.
But at this critical moment for the board, which will in short order choose a new superintendent following the July retirement of Carlton Jenkins, we believe that Mosner-Feltham’s depth of experience and extensive engagement with teachers, parents and students makes her the superior choice. With her on the board, teachers will have a strong advocate who is committed to assuring that they have the support they need to focus on the work of educating students of all backgrounds.
Mosner-Feltham says: “The people who work in schools every day are the people who know what has to change. I will listen to staff, students and families when they talk about what is needed in Madison schools because informed decisions cannot be made by people on the outside looking in. I will be a bridge to help the (School Board) understand how board-level decisions have classroom-level impacts.”
We have no doubt that she can be that bridge, and it is for this reason that we enthusiastically endorse Blair Mosner-Feltham for Seat 6 on the Madison School Board. ￼