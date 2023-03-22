The Madison City Council will experience significant change as a result of the April 4 election.
A number of incumbents, including council President Keith Furman, are not seeking reelection. Because of redistricting, several newly drawn districts have races where incumbents face one another. Several former council members are making strong comeback bids. Impressive newcomers are running for open seats.
This is Madison, so most candidates are on the liberal-progressive spectrum. But a number of candidates stand out because of their advocacy for economic, social and racial justice, their understanding of the housing affordability crisis, their advocacy of smart transportation solutions and their engagement with the neighborhoods they seek to represent. We recommend these candidates in competitive races:
District 2: Juliana Bennett
Elected two years ago with our strong support, Bennett has given voice to the students and older downtown residents she represents as an enthusiastic advocate for affordable housing and comprehensive responses to the challenges faced by unhoused Madisonians. She’s been a strong advocate for the Metro Transit Network redesign and bus rapid transit and is an outspoken backer of efforts to promote equitable access to the bus system. Her opponent, Colin Barushok, has experience working as a legislative aide and serving on city committees. He’s a credible challenger, but Bennett’s track record and her vision earns our endorsement.
District 3: Derek Field
The candidates to fill the open seat representing this far eastside district, Derek Field and Matt Van Eperen, are both impressive. But Field stands out. He has a master's degree from the La Follette School of Public Affairs and a record as a community organizer and data analyst working on human services policy. Reflecting his engagement with a district where young families and seniors are wrestling with rapidly rising housing costs, Field is a progressive who advocates for affordable housing while recognizing, “Madison faces tough challenges: a heavy-handed and austere state Legislature, a desperate need for more and cheaper housing, a growing climate crisis, and unacceptable disparities in outcomes and well-being between groups in our community.” His urgent desire to address these challenges inspires us to join former District 3 Alder Lindsay Lemmer, community activist Gretchen Lowe and state Rep. Samba Baldeh in supporting his candidacy.
District 4: Mike Verveer
The dean of the council, Verveer has more institutional knowledge than any local elected official, and he uses that knowledge to get things done for his downtown district and the broader community. He’s been a leader on everything from decriminalizing marijuana to protecting city workers whose bargaining rights were undermined by Scott Walker’s assault on public employees. He’s been a detail-oriented advocate for housing affordability and investments in downtown projects such as the Central Library renovation. Keenly aware of public safety issues and highly engaged with efforts to strengthen downtown businesses, Verveer has earned another term.
District 6: Marsha Rummel
Former District 6 Alder Marsha Rummel knows how the council works and can hit the ground running as a representative for this near eastside district. Both Rummel and her rival, Davy Mayer, are progressives who have taken thoughtful stances on housing affordability, transportation and public safety issues. But Rummel’s experience makes her the best choice for this redrawn district, where she has won the support of outgoing District 6 Alder Brian Benford and former District 6 Alder Bert Zipperer, as well as District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner.
District 8: MGR Govindarajan
Running in a campus-based, downtown district, MGR Govindarajan says, “I'm running to bring the voice of students and young people to City Hall.” We have no doubt that Govindarajan, a UW-Madison junior who serves as legislative affairs chair for the student government, will do just that. Endorsed by state Rep. Francesca Hong and District 2 Alder Juliana Bennett, he’ll serve as a progressive advocate for safe and affordable housing, improved mental health services and approaches to transportation that serve students and others who don’t rely on cars.
District 9: Nikki Conklin and Nino Amato
Both of the candidates in this westside district, incumbent Nikki Conklin and former Alder Nino Amato, would strengthen the next council. Conklin has contributed mightily during her first term to debates about affordable housing initiatives, expansion of mental health services and, as a strong supporter of smart policing reforms, equity and justice.
She’s backed by council President Keith Furman and many of her colleagues. Amato, a former president of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, member of the UW Board of Regents and chair of the Madison Mayoral Task Force on Racial Profiling & Race Relations, brings to the table a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, along big ideas for renewing the Wisconsin Idea and getting the city working collaboratively with UW–Madison on economic and environmental issues. We rarely make duo endorsements, but both of these candidates deserve consideration.
District 10: Yannette Figueroa Cole
In 2021, we endorsed both Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter as they sought council seats in Districts 10 and 14, respectively. Now, due to redistricting, they face one another in a redrawn District 10 on the city’s south side. Carter, a former council president, is well qualified and we respect her. But our endorsement goes to Figueroa Cole, who has won high marks for her detail-oriented approach to policing and housing equity issues. Backed by state Rep. Francesca Hong and council progressives such as District 17 Alder Sabrina Madison, she’s widely praised by constituents for going out of her way to listen to and communicate with District 10 residents.
District 12: Amani Latimer Burris
A former legislative aide with deep roots in the community, Latimer Burris narrowly lost a 2021 District 12 County Board race to veteran eastside Alder Larry Palm. Now, Palm is backing Latimer Burris in the open-seat race for the District 12 City Council seat. That’s just one measure of Latimer Burris’s ability to build bridges and promote collaboration. Her opponent, Julia Matthews, is impressive and would certainly be an able council member. But we lean toward Latimer Burris because of her history of engagement with the district, and her focus on forging coalitions with county and state officials.
District 14: Isadore Knox Jr.
Former Alder Isadore Knox Jr., a 30-year resident of Madison’s south side, says, “I know the value of stable neighborhoods with quality schools; responsive city services; great parks and recreation; and investments in economic development, employment opportunities, and diverse housing options. As a seasoned community leader in Madison, I believe this kind of development does not come without experienced leadership.” Knox has that experience as a former council member, representative on the Police Citizens Oversight Board and the Destination District Taskforce, a board member for the South Metropolitan Planning Council and an active member of civic boards, committees and commissions. Knox’s rival in this open-seat race, Noah Lieberman, a member of the city’s Landlord Tenant Issues Committee, is a thoughtful candidate who we hope will remain involved local politics. But Knox’s experience tips the balance in his favor.
District 15: Brad Hinkfuss
Brad Hinkfuss worked with Peace Corps in North Africa before beginning a career in urban community development. For decades he's served in leadership positions with vital Madison organizations such as Porchlight, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services and Housing Initiatives. He is running for an open seat representing this eastside seat and has an able opponent in Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford. But Hinkfuss is uniquely qualified and has a progressive agenda that has won him strong support from community leaders such as Dane County Supervisor Dana Pellebon, who says, "His knowledge of the systems in Madison and the resources available to our community is vast. He has expertise in confronting issues of equity and inclusion. He is well respected in every space I’ve encountered with him.” We share that view.
District 16: Jael Currie
We enthusiastically supported Jael Currie in her first bid for the council two years ago, and we are even more enthusiastic in supporting her reelection bid. A lifelong resident of Madison's east side, Currie has deep roots in her district and relevant experience as Housing Director at YWCA Madison. She’s a thoughtful progressive who's been an exemplary member of the Common Council Executive Committee, the Housing Strategies Committee, the Plan Commission and the Madison Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Advisory Task Force. No one works harder than Currie, and no one is more engaged with the issues that matter.
District 18: Michelle Ellinger Linley
Madison’s northeast side would be well served by either incumbent Alder Charles Myadze or challenger Michelle Ellinger Linley. We lean toward Ellinger Linley because of her emphasis on serving the unique needs of the north side concerning land use and housing issues, and because of her extensive involvement with Madison’s public schools. A thoughtful and highly engaged progressive, she’s endorsed by School Board President Ali Muldrow and School Board Clerk Nicki Vander Meulen, as well as District 18 Supervisor Michele Ritt. Our view is that Ellinger Linley could play a vital role in promoting partnerships between the city, the county and the School District.
District 19: John Guequierre
Replacing council President Keith Furman won’t be easy. But voters in this westside district have two outstanding candidates to choose from: John Guequierre and Kristen Slack. Both are smart progressives, but Guequierre has distinguished himself by combining savvy engagement on citywide issues with an intensive focus on the unique concerns of the 19th District. He takes a detail-oriented approach to infrastructure issues, with a particular focus on concerns about flooding and sewer improvements. And his record of involvement with building and developing affordable housing means he’ll bring important insights to council debates on these issues.
District 20: Barbara Harrington-McKinney
In the race between a pair of incumbents with significant experience on the council, Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Matt Phair, we lean toward Harrington-McKinney. She has a remarkable record of community involvement that includes stints as associate director of the Madison-Area Urban Ministry and an instructor at Edgewood College, as well as her history as a community leader who has worked closely with the Area Agency on Aging, the Racial Disparities Implementation Team, Second Harvest, the AIDS Network and the YWCA. We also like that she has always identified as an organizer who believes that an alder’s job is to listen to constituents and build coalitions to address their needs.