Spring elections for control of the Dane County Board used to see a spirited competition between progressives and conservatives. But the changing character of national politics has seen the conservative movement drift toward extremes that are no longer politically viable in Dane County.
Just as Republicans struggle to find candidates to run for countywide offices, conservatives, who are often associated with the GOP, struggle to find candidates for the County Board. That’s led to less competition, especially this year.
Of the 37 board seats up for election this year, only 10 feature contests. And in many of these races, the presumably conservative candidates have been accused of running “ghost” campaigns that seek to prevail in what’s expected to be a low-turnout election on April 5. That’s pathetic. Voters should counter this cynical politics by turning out and voting for progressive candidates who take the election, and governing, seriously. To that end, The Capital Times urges voters to support:
District 14: Incumbent Anthony Gray is an attorney and entrepreneur who has been a highly energetic advocate for public transportation. Gray has been an engaged and active representative on Madison’s southwest side.
District 20: Marshall Village Board member Scott Michalak is a highly involved and effective local official who is prepared to provide thoughtful representation for northeast Dane County. He wants to focus on addressing environmental concerns and improving services. That stands him in stark contrast to incumbent Jeff Weigand, who was elected last year as a write-in candidate in a special election and has wasted the board’s time with ideological crusades — including an ill-thought and ultimately pointless battle to upend the mask mandate that protected Dane County residents during the most recent COVID-19 surge.
District 24: Both candidates in this race, newcomer Clint Keaveny and incumbent Sarah Smith, have great ideas. We could support either one, but our endorsement goes to Smith because she’s a great communicator who has a proven track record on environmental issues. We share the view of state Sen. Melissa Agard, who celebrates Smith’s commitment to clean water and says of the supervisor that “she has already delivered by supporting the preservation of San Damiano (land on the shores of Lake Monona) and greater accountability for polluters.”
District 25: Attorney Tim Kiefer’s long experience on the board has made him an invaluable contributor to debates about criminal justice reform. Kiefer’s a savvy advocate for jail consolidation who argues: “We also need to fix our unsafe and outdated jail. The county jail is currently split up between three different buildings, one of which dates back to the 1950s. I support consolidating the county jail under one roof to make the jail safer and more efficient.” We share his view. We also appreciate his detail-oriented focus on the needs of the Waunakee area. Kiefer strikes just the right balance on the board, engaging effectively on countywide issues while addressing the transportation, social service and land-use concerns of his constituents.
District 28: Supervisor Michele Doolan is a serious representative for Black Earth, Cross Plains, Mazomanie and rural areas in northeast Dane County. She’s been a leader on the task force for rural broadband issues and is a savvy advocate for making sure services get to people who live outside Madison. Her challenger didn’t even bother to fill out his Dane County League of Women Voters questionnaire.
District 30: Supervisor Patrick Downing served for 24 years as town of Perry chair and has been a member of the County Board for 16 years. Yet he remains as energetic and engaged as ever. He has broad support in southwest Dane County, and rightly so. No one works harder to expand rural broadband, improve parks, repair roads and assure that services are available to every Dane County resident.
District 31: Oregon’s Jerry Bollig worked for 33 years as an accountant at the Alliant Energy Center, a role in which he gained a deep working knowledge of how county government operates. He has used that experience to become one of the savviest members of the board when it comes to budgets and planning. He’s an invaluable member of the board and merits reelection.
District 34: McFarland’s Patrick Miles has been a major contributor to the board as chair of the Personnel & Finance Committee, where he has focused on funding for mental health and the Community Restorative Court, eviction prevention and housing development. He’s also been a great leader on environmental issues who worked hard to secure the funding that extended the Lower Yahara River Trail to McFarland’s McDaniel Park.
District 36: Melissa Ratcliff is an incredibly hard-working, incredibly effective board member who has played an essential role in advancing the cause of jail consolidation. She’s highly engaged with county issues — such as broadband expansion — and that has helped her to assure that her Cottage Grove area constituents are well-served. She has our strong endorsement for a new term.
District 37: Katy McGinnity says, “I understand and can address the unique needs of our rural communities.” Her record as the supervisor representing rural southeastern Dane County confirms she is right. She co-founded the Dane County Broadband Task Force and has been a leading advocate for the expansion of transportation and other services to aid rural seniors. McGinnity deserves a new term so that she can continue to deliver for Cambridge and surrounding communities.