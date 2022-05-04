Last weekend’s highly promoted and apparently well-funded rally of the delusional dead-enders who think Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election — in Wisconsin and nationally — turned out to be a bust.
Zoomed in speakers like disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn struggled with the technology before finally showing up on the big-screen TV that organizers had erected in front of the state Capitol. Speakers who actually showed up rambled on, and on. And a crowd that never numbered more than a few hundred dwindled to the dozens as the skies opened and rain poured down on Saturday’s opening of the two-day “extravaganza.”
But the star of the event still showed up: Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who has been collecting an $11,000-a-month fee from the taxpayers of Wisconsin to conduct a comically inept “inquiry” into the 2020 Wisconsin vote that Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes.
Gableman was given his current gig by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who faced intense pressure from Trump to launch an investigation that the former president hoped would turn up “evidence” of election fraud, widespread illegal voting and all the other malfeasance that Trump claims robbed him of the presidency.
It was clear from the start that Vos chose Gableman because he doubted the ex-justice was capable of getting a serious inquiry off the ground. It was a way to fool Trump into thinking something was being done, when nothing would — or could — come of the expensive endeavor. Vos knew that the election results were legitimate. And he presumed that Gableman — a jurist so incompetent that even the conservatives who installed him on the high court discouraged him from seeking reelection a decade later — would simply push some paper around and then fade away.
But Vos miscalculated. Gableman loved the limelight, and, with encouragement from Trump, made ever more outrageous and unsubstantiated claims. As the advocates for overturning the results of a counted, recounted and certified election have grown increasingly isolated from reality — and increasingly vitriolic — they have turned on Vos. The speaker was almost as much of a target for last weekend’s rally goers as Biden.
And there, “appearing on a stage with some of the Republican speaker’s most vocal critics,” noted the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was Michael Gableman, who just days earlier had succeeded in forcing Vos to extend an inquiry the speaker thought would be long done by now.
More than 200 years ago, Mary Shelley’s "Frankenstein" told the story of Dr. Victor von Frankenstein, a scientist whose dangerously misguided attempt to create a living creature yields a monster that wreaks havoc with Frankenstein’s life.
Robin Vos is no scientist. He’s just a conniving politician trying to get Donald Trump off his back. But his experiment has, in its own way, gone awry. And Michael Gableman has become Dr. Vos’ monster.