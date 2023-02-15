Wisconsin voters chose wisely in 2020 when they ousted right-wing judicial activist Dan Kelly from the state Supreme Court. An appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker, Kelly never bothered to hide his biases on behalf of corporate special interests and the Republican agenda of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
Kelly’s disregard for judicial precedent and the commonsense interpretation of the law was so blatant that voters from across the political spectrum were troubled by his tenure, which is one of the reasons why the justice was defeated by such a lopsided margin — more than 150,000 votes — when he tried to obtain a 10-year sinecure on the high court.
But now Kelly’s back, trying to win another term in a bid to replace retiring Justice Patience “Pat” Roggensack. He’s as bombastic as ever. But the right-wing charlatan is worried that his over-the-top rhetoric might not be selling so well this election season.
Kelly has been fretting that conservatives might choose another right-wing candidate in the four-way nonpartisan primary on Feb. 21. That candidate is Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who made a name for herself presiding over the trial of the man who perpetrated the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six dead and dozens injured.
Dorow is a self-avowed conservative who has won the support of Roggensack, a conservative former chief justice who steered the court toward partisan and ideologically extreme interpretations of the law. She’s also backed by LeMahieu, one of the state’s most prominent conservative Republicans. And she’s been endorsed by the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee, a group that is absolutely clear about its opposition to abortion rights and its advocacy for a socially conservative agenda.
Those who want the court to remain a bastion of right-wing judicial activism are divided between Kelly and Dorow. That’s to be expected, as they are so similarly inclined. That’s also why Kelly’s attempts to raise doubts about Dorow’s conservative credentials are comical. They are not grounded in reality. They are acts of desperation.
Were Dorow to be elected in April, every indication is that she would join other conservatives on the court in rubber-stamping the agenda of Vos and LeMahieu. And it is even more certain that she would do the bidding of the Republican-aligned corporate interests that have long had their thumbs on the scale of justice.
But Kelly remains on the attack, claiming that Dorow’s paper trail is so vague that she could turn out to be a moderate in conservative clothing. “There’s no treatise, there’s no law review article,” Kelly told Dane County Republicans. “There’s not even an opinion piece in the newspaper.”
Kelly has even threatened to refuse to endorse Dorow if she beats him in the primary and goes on to face a more mainstream candidate — either Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell or Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz — in the April runoff.
If Kelly chooses to divide conservatives in the general election, that’s fine by us. Neither Kelly nor Dorow can match the life experience, legal knowledge or judicial integrity of Mitchell or Protasiewicz — both of whom are superior candidates.
But in fairness to Dorow, we think it’s important to point out that Kelly is a fabulist. He has a long history of making wild claims that are ungrounded in reality, picking fights for the sake of picking fights, and then struggling to keep ahead of the fact-checkers.
The fact is that Dorow appeals to those who want the court to maintain gerrymandered legislative districts, constrain democracy, undermine unions and restrict a woman’s right to choose. Indeed, the aforementioned abortion foes at the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee appear to be especially pleased with Dorow. “Her judicial philosophy and values fit well with those of Wisconsin Right to Life,” announced Gracie Skogman, the group’s director.
Needless to say, her views do not fit well with those of the majority of Wisconsin voters in recent Marquette Law School polls. A survey last fall found that 68% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Dorow, it would seem, is just as out of touch with Wisconsin as Kelly.
The difference between them is that Kelly thinks he can win the primary by getting conservatives to believe that LeMahieu, the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee and other Dorow backers have been fooled into supporting a Trojan Horse candidacy.
That’s just silly. It’s also insulting to sincere conservatives who, for whatever reason, have chosen Dorow over Kelly.
Instead of trying to win on his merits, Kelly is determined to tear down anyone who gets in the way of his relentless pursuit of a seat on the state's high court.