On the authoritarian circuit, where antidemocratic schemers are celebrated as heroes for trying to overturn elections, Michael Gableman is suddenly a rock star.
The disgraced former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, whose glaring ineptitude had made it hard for him to find work as a serious lawyer, was plucked from the scrapheap of history last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and given the bizarre assignment of leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Vos was under pressure from the loser of that election, former President Donald Trump, to launch an inquiry into an election that had been reviewed, recounted, certified and vetted by clerks, courts and Congress. The Republican speaker needed to show his loyalty to the notoriously thin-skinned and vindictive Trump, so he hatched a plot to organize an “investigation” that would go nowhere.
Well aware of Gableman’s incompetence, the conniving speaker calculated that giving the job to the former jurist would fool Trump into thinking the project was being taken seriously. Vos diverted close to $700,000 in taxpayer funds to Gableman and his cronies — awarding the ex-justice with a generous $11,000-a-month paycheck — and presumed that the expensive boondoggle would satisfy Trump without creating too much trouble.
What Vos didn’t count on was the feverish enthusiasm of Trump for the initiative. Despite the fact that Gableman screwed up everything — leading Dane County Judge Frank Remington, one of many jurists called on to sort out the mess of materials developed by Gableman, to observe that “these documents do not support the argument that there has been an investigation, much less the conclusions that have been made by the Office of Special Counsel” — the former president was thrilled by the ex-justice's bumbling efforts.
Gableman flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week for a celebration of efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and he was greeted with loud applause by Trump’s minions. The former president announced, “Michael, you’ve been unbelievable!”
Gableman, who for years was ridiculed behind his back even by fellow Republicans, basked in what for him was rare praise. But he didn’t stop there.
In a livestream interview with former Trump White House henchman Steve Bannon, Gableman used his newfound “prestige” to appeal to grassroots conservatives to pressure Vos keep him on the job. “There must be more investigation,” declared Gableman, who added, “I would ask your audience to call Speaker Vos’ office.”
The former justice read out the phone number and email address for Vos’ office, as Bannon’s team flashed the speaker’s number on the screen. Desperate to keep the paychecks coming, Gableman pleaded, “Urge (Vos) to consider, now that we know where to start, urge him to continue.”
Gableman understands that the only way he can keep taxpayer dollars flowing into his bank account — and paying for his trips around the country — is for Vos to maintain what the speaker knows to be an unnecessary and embarrassing charade.
Before Gableman’s trip to Florida, Vos had signaled that he wanted Gableman to conclude this fool’s mission. Now, the question is whether Robin Vos will have the wherewithal to do what he knows to be necessary and fire Michael Gableman.
If he does not, the voters should fire Robin Vos.