The last time a Wisconsin Democrat beat a sitting Republican U.S. Senator was in 1992, when a progressive state senator named Russ Feingold ousted corporate conservative Bob Kasten.
Feingold, who had served for almost a decade as a state senator from a district that included rural counties around Madison, made issues of concern to farmers and folks in small towns a central component of the campaign that won a competitive Democratic primary and then took on the Republican incumbent.
In particular, Feingold focused on the plight of working farmers, arguing that agribusiness conglomerates were tipping the balance in “America’s Dairyland” against family farmers and toward industrial agriculture. He also spoke up for preserving rural schools, for improved transportation for people living in small towns and for Main Street business.
The message resonated. In the primary, Feingold swept the state’s rural counties — carrying some, like Iowa County west of Madison, by a 10-1 margin over his nearest rival. In the general election, the Democrat carried more than 40 of the state’s 72 counties, scoring solid wins in western and northern Wisconsin and running 250,000 votes ahead of the party’s presidential nominee, Bill Clinton, in the statewide competition.
A lot has changed over the last 30 years, in Wisconsin electoral politics generally and in the politics of rural Wisconsin specifically. But the fact remains that if Democrats hope this year to beat another Republican senator, Ron Johnson, they are going to need a message that resonates with voters in farm country and small-town Wisconsin.
With that in mind, the major contenders for the Democratic nomination to take on Johnson have all made the rural rounds and offered plans expanding broadband, keeping hospitals open and giving the next generation of working farmers a chance to renew the state’s dairy sector. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who has a long history of working with farmers and is the current frontrunner in the polls, has done an excellent job of integrating appeals to rural voters into his overall message. With his “Barnes to Barns” statewide tour in May, the lieutenant governor highlighted the ways in which “corporate consolidation, bad trade deals, and climate change have put our farmers on the backfoot," and he offered an alternative vision.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says that, if elected, she will seek a seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee so she can "prioritize American farmers in the 2023 farm bill and future trade deals, as well as work to bring the milk pricing system up to date.” She’s also proposing to make the internet a public utility, which would be especially good for rural Wisconsinites.
Milwaukee Bucks exec Alex Lasry and activist Steven Olikara have weighed in as well on farm and rural issues, and we commend them for that.
But as this point the standout plan is that of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
Nelson, who has deep family roots in rural Wisconsin, understands the complex interplay of economic and social issues impacting regions that are often neglected by policymakers in both parties. And he offers a comprehensive approach that respects the important work of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and other groups that stand up for working farmers and their communities. In addition, the candidate is prepared to take on corporate power in the robust language that the times demand.
Nelson promises to work at the federal level to keep dairy farmers on the land and to get new farms going. In particular, he focuses on assuring that farmers get fair prices for what they produce by reducing the influence of Big Ag interests that are more interested in rewarding out-of-state investors than Wisconsin farmers. To that end, the candidate promises to work to break up agribusiness monopolies in the seed, fertilizer, meat and dairy sectors, among others. He calls for reforming farm subsidies to invest in local and regional food economies. He favors mandatory country-of-origin labeling so consumers know where their food is coming from and can genuinely “buy local.” And he wants to stop out-of-state industrial factory farms from “invading rural Wisconsin.”
In addition, he’s an advocate for a Medicare for All plan that guarantees rural Wisconsinites quality health care, and for major investments in rural broadband so that no community is disconnected from the digital revolution.
Nelson’s plan is comprehensive. More importantly, it recognizes the need for the bold approaches that are required in order to challenge corporate power.
As the candidate says: “The recent run-up in food prices and the hollowing out of our rural communities are both rooted in corporate control and consolidation in our food and agriculture system. Just like we’ve allowed our domestic manufacturing to go abroad, so we are allowing our family farms to whither and foreign companies to take control. It used to be in my dad’s time you could milk 50 cows and support your family. Now we have only 6,500 remaining dairy farmers. Consumers don’t benefit from this system either. We need food sovereignty as a matter of national security to rebuild a local, resilient food economy. I’m proud to be the first Senate candidate to propose such a vision.
"I’m the only candidate to have spoken out about the threats of out-of-state industrial factory farms in places like Burnett County. We do not need Wisconsin to turn into another Iowa!”