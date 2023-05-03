State Rep. Shelia Stubbs and her supporters made a compelling case Monday night for her nomination to lead the Dane County Department of Human Services. The question — amid all the controversy surrounding the selection — is whether Dane County Board members who will decide the fate of the nomination are willing to entertain that case.
Addressing the members of the County Board’s Personnel and Finance Committee, Stubbs displayed her wide-ranging knowledge of the department and its role in serving the county’s most vulnerable residents. That came as no surprise because, as a 16-year member of the Dane County Board, she chaired the Health and Human Needs Committee — which oversees the agency she seeks to head — and was a key player on other committees that deal with issues the department is charged with addressing. But her presentation went beyond a standard recitation of budget lines and policy priorities. Stubbs spoke to the human side of the department’s work, referencing specific communities and projects in a way that highlighted her experience working directly with the people who rely on the county for essential services.
Stubbs' supporters argued that the former supervisor was well prepared to lead the department in addressing racial and social inequities in the county. Dr. Marcus Allen Sr., the pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, said she “understands the unique needs of the community.” Greg Jones, the president of the Dane County NAACP, warned that any decision to reject Stubbs would represent a “missed opportunity.”
Moments later, however, the committee recommended a “no” vote on the nomination. That recommendation echoed the unanimous signal sent last week by the board’s Health and Human Needs Committee.
Tension flared during the Health and Human Needs Committee hearing, which saw supporters of the first Black legislator to represent Dane County accuse board members of subjecting Stubbs to excessive scrutiny because of her race. Stubbs’ mother, Linda Hoskins, referred to County Board Chair Patrick Miles as a “rat and a weasel.” Board members complained that Stubbs backers had sought to intimidate them, and that foul racial slurs had been directed toward members of the board’s Black Caucus. They also alleged that Stubbs and her supporters were spreading “misinformation” and employing “bully pulpit tactics.”
Afterward, Parisi accused Health and Human Needs Committee members of engaging in “unprecedented” actions to block Stubbs. “Members of the Dane County Board last night went on record saying an African American woman with a master's degree in management and bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and political science, 16 years in county elected office, who has lived experience volunteering in community centers and working for decades to fight poverty and racism while advocating for those less fortunate is not qualified to lead the county's work in serving vulnerable populations,” said the county executive.
Arguing that “the tone and tenor of the process to this point offers the latest illustration as to why highly capable, qualified, and experienced public servant managers are leaving Dane County government," Parisi concluded, "We must do better."
The board can do better. Consideration of Stubbs' nomination has been derailed by charges and countercharges regarding the process, accusations of racism and complaints about a lack of transparency coming from all sides, and a flurry of blame-laying and finger-pointing so intense that it has pushed relations between the county executive and the board to the breaking point. Many things have been said that should not have been said. Apologies are in order and, in some cases, have already been proffered.
It may be too late to get the process back on track. But at the least board members should pause and consider what has been lost amid the chaos.
There has yet to be what most people would recognize as a serious discussion of Stubbs’ qualifications and her vision for the department. Depending on who you’re listening to, the responsibility lies with Parisi — for failing to communicate effectively with the board about his choice of Stubbs to lead an agency that has roughly 800 employees and a budget of $242 million — or with Miles — for sending what critics saw as mixed signals about how the board would approach the nomination.
But the bottom line is that the board now appears to be very close to rejecting Stubbs after a chaotic process focused more on the rhetoric of some of Stubbs' supporters — which Stubbs herself has decried — than on the full record of a nominee who has a rich history of community engagement, has relevant academic credentials, has long experience in county government and who, as a legislator, has served on key committees, weighed complex budgets and co-chaired the Speaker's Task Force for Racial Disparities.
Several board members argued that Stubbs lacks necessary experience managing a major agency and overseeing a large budget. But Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Ruben Anthony, who knows a good deal about human services issues and the agencies that address them, has reviewed Stubbs’s overall record and argued, “You can’t say she’s not qualified. That, coupled with Parisi’s appointment, should be enough to confirm her.”
Clearly there are differences of opinion that can be debated. Before that debate is had, however, there needs to be a reset.
For the process to work effectively and to be fair to Stubbs, Parisi argued, attention should be directed toward “the question at hand: whether or not Rep. Stubbs is qualified to lead the Department of Human Services and whether or not the appointment will be confirmed.”
We agree. If that requires the board to pause deliberations to dial down tensions and refocus on the nomination itself — rather than divisive and hurtful rhetoric — so be it. A slight delay is a small price to pay for the assurance that this nomination will be fully and fairly considered.