Defeated former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who is trying desperately to get back on the public payroll, has been attacking Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz for leveling with Wisconsin voters about the values that will guide her as a justice on the high court.
Kelly thinks that being honest with voters is a problem.
But the truth is that Kelly’s the one with the problem.
Instead of being guided by a set of values, critics point to Kelly’s record of opposing ethical standards that would require jurists to recuse themselves from cases where they have conflicts of interest.
“During his brief tenure as an appointee on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, Dan Kelly opposed a petition brought by over 50 retired Wisconsin judges to strengthen standards on when judges should remove themselves from cases because of a conflict of interest,” says the liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together.
“The current recusal standards were adopted in 2010 by a conservative court majority and were literally written by special interests that spent millions of dollars to help elect them," the group says. "The lax current standards are also supported by a right-wing group with whom Kelly regularly sided while on the bench and whose board of directors made large contributions to his 2020 campaign.”
Voters should be aware that Kelly is attacking Protasiewicz for a reason. He wants to distract them from his own miserable record when it comes to ethics issues.