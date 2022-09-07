The latest revelations about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s role in efforts to deliver a list of fake electors from Wisconsin to Vice President Mike Pence on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reveals just how far the effort by Wisconsin Republicans went to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state.
That effort needs to be investigated by appropriate law-enforcement officials, and those involved need to be held to account.
The watchdog group Law Forward for months has been asking Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to launch a criminal investigation of the fake electors scheme and those who participated in it. Law Forward has provided more than sufficient documentation of wrongdoing to the DA’s office, and its request has been supported by civil rights and voting rights groups. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has supported the request for an investigation, asking, “Why would we ignore that effort to reject the vote and overturn tens of thousands — no, millions of votes?”
Why indeed?
Ozanne needs to launch an inquiry. Immediately.