Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the most visionary president of the 20th century, focused much of his attention on the need to improve access to quality housing for Americans in urban and rural regions of a country where, he said in his second inaugural address, "I see one-third of a nation ill-housed, ill-clad, ill-nourished.”
Roosevelt said 85 years ago, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
That is still the challenge when it comes to housing, which is becoming increasing unaffordable for families living in attractive cities, such as Madison. And there are ways to meet it.
This week, the National Cohousing Conference will be held in Madison. It will bring together visionaries who have created and sustained cohousing initiatives across the country. Those creating projects have built multi-generational, multi-racial and multi-ethnic communities of private homes that are often clustered around a shared space that can include common dining and recreational areas. Cohousing projects tend to be more affordable and environmentally sustainable than other housing developments.
They also built connections that promote the sort of engagement and cooperation that is especially appealing in this increasingly dislocated and disconnected time. The benefits are so great that we believe federal, state and local government officials should be supporting the growth of cohousing as an option — with tax credits, zoning adjustments and other interventions.
We’re delighted that the National Cohousing Conference is being held in Madison, a city that has a long history of embracing this experiment in better living. For more information on the conference, and on cohousing, we encourage readers to visit the Cohousing Association of America website.