Prior to the 1960s, three courses in civics and government were common in Wisconsin high schools to encourage interest in the roles of citizens and Americans' obligation to participate in governmental affairs. Today, those courses are rare.
In an effort to rekindle that interest, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, after a hiatus for the coronavirus crisis, is again sponsoring the Wisconsin Civics games.
The Capital Times urges Dane County area schools to enter this statewide competition, which not only can be fun, but winners can earn a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin university or college of their choice.
The aim of the annual games is promote civics education and encourage Wisconsin high school students to develop an interest in public service.
Civics Games teams can consist of any number of players, with a minimum of one, but no more than four at any one time. For the first time this year, schools will be allowed to enter multiple teams in the regional competitions. Complete details can be found here. And registration forms are here.
Following registration, participating teams will receive “The Framework of Your Wisconsin Government” textbook and access to several online resources to help them prepare for the competitions.
The scholarships are funded in part by the the University of Wisconsin System with additional support from the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times. Other support comes from the Wisconsin Counties Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, WisconsinEye, the Wisconsin Senate Scholars Program, Wisconsin News Tracker, Godfrey & Kahn, the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin, MG&E Foundation, Polco.us, the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and the Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies.