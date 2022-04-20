Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn has nurtured a reputation as a bit of a free thinker on a court that is sharply divided between hyper-partisan conservative judicial activists and a liberal bloc that struggles to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.
Elected as a conservative in 2019, Hagedorn has broken occasionally with his ideological allies on the court, earning praise from court watchers — including this newspaper’s editorial board.
But when it mattered most last week, Hagedorn lurched right.
The justice joined with the three robotic conservatives on the court — Justices Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley, as well as Chief Justice Annette Ziegler — to approve radically gerrymandered and racially biased legislative district maps that were drawn by the Republican legislators with whom the conservatives are aligned.
In a shocking and deeply disappointing move, Hagedorn, who had previously rejected the bad maps, endorsed them when it came time for the definitive vote.
The legislative district lines that have now been approved by the high court are undemocratic. In a state that is split almost evenly between Democrats and Republicans — four of the last six presidential elections were decided by fewer than 25,000 votes — the new lines favor the Republicans in 63 of the 99 Assembly seats and 23 of the 33 Senate seats, according to an analysis by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
They are also unrepresentative of the state’s racial and ethnic diversity. Of particular concern is the fact that the court’s decision reduces the number of Assembly districts with Black majorities from six to five.
Why did Hagedorn, who previously recognized the fundamental flaws in the Republican maps, support them in last Friday’s court vote? A transparently partisan intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court upended a previous decision — written by Hagedorn — that embraced fairer maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers. The Wisconsin court had a number of options, but Hagedorn simply abandoned his principles and joined with the other Republicans in doing what Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, demanded.
The bottom line is that, at least for the 2022 election cycle, most Wisconsinites will be denied real choices in for state Assembly and state Senate seats. In addition, Black Wisconsinites are likely to be underrepresented in the Assembly that is seated next January.
Justice Jill Karofsky, in a scathing dissent, blasted the conservative majority for failing to recognize “Milwaukee's history of segregation and racial disparity."
"Milwaukee's history of forced segregation created a historical racial gerrymander, limiting minority populations from the opportunity to exert influence outside of a limited geographic area," explained Karofsky, who was joined in dissenting by Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet.
Hagedorn wrote a concurring opinion that acknowledged the realties Karofsky spelled out. He even described how steps could be taken to justify more representative maps that would respect the standards established under the Voting Rights Act. “One solution,” wrote Hagedorn, “could be to develop a fuller record, make factual findings, and adjudicate a claim with a firmer factual foundation. But the timing does not work.”
The “timing” issue involves the fact that the timeline for gathering petition signatures to earn a place on the ballot for this summer’s legislative primaries has begun. While that is a genuine concern, if the court has hustled, it could have easily developed the fuller record and made necessary factual findings to justify better maps. Much of the information that was needed was outlined in Karofsky’s dissent.
If Hagedorn had been willing to put in a minimal effort, he could have worked with Karofsky, Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley to secure fairer maps.
Unfortunately, Hagedorn was unwilling to put in the extra effort that was required to defend democracy.