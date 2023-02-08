Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz has stirred the ire of right-wing judicial activists and Republican politicians by suggesting that candidates for the state Supreme Court can and should discuss their values when they are meeting with Wisconsinites.
Protasiewicz has carefully avoided taking stands on specific cases that might come before the court, maintaining strict adherence to the code of conduct that Wisconsinites want jurists to respect. But she has also avoided the dishonest political positioning that sees many judicial candidates claim they cannot express their values when it comes to questions about fair elections, the right of workers to organize unions and the right of women to make choices about their lives without facing government interference.
Protasiewicz’s willingness to communicate openly, honestly and appropriately with Wisconsin voters has so infuriated Republican partisans that they have launched a cynical political campaign against her — going so far as to abuse the complaint process established by the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. Their goal is to besmirch Protasiewicz’s reputation as she bids for a place on the state’s highest court in the Feb. 21 primary election and — if she prevails in the initial contest — in the April 4 spring election.
In a show of hypocrisy that is glaring even by the degenerated standards of contemporary politics, the Republican Party of Wisconsin has intervened in the nonpartisan Supreme Court race by filing a complaint with the Judicial Commission that falsely charges Protasiewicz with violating Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct. Mark Jefferson — the executive director of the party that has a long history of meddling in judicial elections on behalf of candidates who are ideologically and politically aligned with its legislative leadership — claims Protasiewicz is “absolutely unwilling to hear (cases that come before the court) with an open mind.”
Jefferson’s absurd claim has no basis in fact.
Protasiewicz is one of four contenders for the Supreme Court. Along with Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, she has promised to serve as an honest arbiter who respects the rule of law and seeks to uphold Wisconsin values on the bench. Protasiewicz and Mitchell have done commendable jobs of presenting themselves to the voters in this election campaign, inspiring confidence that either of them would bring high standards of independence and judicial integrity to the top court.
The same cannot be said of the other two candidates: Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly.
Kelly served several years on the Supreme Court as a justice appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker. During his tenure, Kelly was such a rank partisan that Wisconsinites quickly soured on him. In 2020, he was booted from the bench by more than 165,000 votes. Now he’s back, with support from a cabal of out-of-state billionaires who have supported corporate-aligned candidates for judicial posts around the country.
Dorow is a Waukesha Circuit Court judge who was also appointed by Walker. She’s made something of a name for herself as a no-nonsense jurist — especially with her handling of the trial of the perpetrator of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.
But since being encouraged to run for the high court by Republican insiders, Dorow has proven to be just as partisan as Kelly. She has a record of taking extreme positions on the issues that the courts have considered in the past and could consider in the future.
For instance, in her 2011 application for an appointment by Walker, she criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Lawrence v. Texas as "a prime example of judicial activism at its worst.” The Lawrence decision confirmed that consenting adults have a right to privacy in their relationships and ended some of the ugliest forms of legal discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and couples.
It wasn’t “a prime example of judicial activism.” It was a humane and responsible ruling made by jurists who had been appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents. Dorow’s stance marks her as an ideologue with positions that are at odds with the values of Wisconsinites and well outside the judicial mainstream.
Kelly and Dorow both have records that raise legitimate concerns that they would bring personal agendas to the high court if elected.
Why then are Republican politicians and political operative attacking Protasiewicz? The answer is all too clear. They recognize that Kelly and Dorow are out of synch with the values of Wisconsin voters. That’s a big problem for them politically, because Kelly and Dorow are the candidates who are most likely to do the party’s bidding on the court. So they are attacking a more mainstream candidate who has attracted major endorsements and mounted a serious, thoughtful campaign.
The fact is that Protasiewicz is a veteran prosecutor who served for more than 25 years as an assistant district attorney before her election to the circuit court bench in the state’s largest county. Protasiewicz is a wise and experienced legal thinker who has successfully argued cases before the Supreme Court and served as an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School.
Like Mitchell, she is qualified, by virtue of experience and judicial temperament, to serve on the Supreme Court.
The attacks on Protasiewicz are not based on sincere concerns about her focus on values. They are a political stunt that is designed to distract the voters from the genuinely problematic candidacies of Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly.