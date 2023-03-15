“Rising antisemitism is rarely the lone or the last expression of intolerance in a society,” explains Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations who is currently serving as the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.
What Power says is true. A society that tolerates antisemitism invariably witnesses racism, xenophobia and all the other forms of hatred that divide people from one another and ultimately make our communities less safe and less humane.
Tackling antisemitism is essential for the targets of this ancient and vile hatred. But this is not just an issue of concern for the Jewish community. It matters to all of us.
With this reality in mind, it is important for Wisconsin officials, and indeed for all citizens of the state, to take seriously a new study conducted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. The council has determined, “from 2015 to 2022, reported antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin are up a staggering 494 percent.”
The council’s 2022 "Audit of Antisemitic Incidents" is, indeed, staggering, and deeply unsettling. From 2021 to 2022 alone, the audit reveals, hate group activity increased by 83%. Vandalism was up 111%. On campuses, there was a 225% spike in antisemitic incidents.
As troubling as the details from any particular year may be, what’s even more disturbing is the fact that the crisis the report illustrates is part of an ongoing pattern. As the authors of the audit note, this is the 7th consecutive year of elevated antisemitic activity in Wisconsin. That elevation is not unique to Wisconsin. As the council notes, “it closely follows reported increases of all forms of hate and bias nationwide.”
But no one should be satisfied with the response that “things are bad everywhere.” Things should be better in Wisconsin.
“What we’re seeing is people saying things out loud that they used to whisper,” says Miryam Rosenzweig, the president and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “It’s very dangerous. The majority of incidents are not done by people who would identify themselves as part of a hate group. Through repeated exposure, hate speech and hate crime become normalized, and hateful behavior accelerates quickly. When you see the rise of antisemitism, it means that you’re also seeing the rise of hate speech and targeting of other minority communities at the same time.”
The Milwaukee federation, and its southcentral Wisconsin counterpart, the Jewish Federation of Madison, have long histories of working with different faith groups, elected officials and community leaders to combat antisemitism. The reviewing of incidents and the production of reports on those incidents is a vital part of that work, as it reveals the seriousness of the problem — and reminds us that the problem is close to home.
These groups place a high emphasis on education, providing tools for understanding and combatting hatred. Those tools need to be employed more widely, and more passionately, by Wisconsinites of all backgrounds. There needs to be a broader recognition of the fact that, as the Jewish Federation of Madison reminds us, “Antisemitism is a sign of an intolerant society. By ignoring it, we grant society a broader license to hate.”