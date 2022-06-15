The mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was made up of violent insurrectionists who sought to overturn the results of an election in order to install the man who lost that election, Donald Trump, as an illegitimate president. The attack was — as U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol said — an attempted coup.
But the plotters who engaged in that attempted coup were not all in Washington on that fateful day. Some of the most nefarious players were far from the Capitol. For instance, as far as we know, Bob Spindell was in Wisconsin.
Spindell — a veteran Republican Party operative who spoke at a Dec. 7, 2020, “Stop the Steal” rally during which Trump supporters peddled lies and conspiracy theories about the election results in Wisconsin — later participated in one of the most troubling moves by the insurrectionist cabal.
Democrat Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s electoral votes after carrying the state by more than 20,000 ballots. That result was counted, certified, recounted, recertified and repeatedly approved as legitimate and legal by the courts. Yet just days after he joined the “Stop the Steal” rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Madison, Spindell participated in a scheme to establish an alternative set of electors pledged to Trump.
On Dec. 14, 2020, when the appropriately chosen electors from Wisconsin were casting their votes for Biden, Spindell and nine other Wisconsin Republicans went through the charade of casting fake electoral votes for Trump. They then sent counterfeit documents to the National Archives as part of a scheme to provide Republicans in Congress with an alternative slate of electors from Wisconsin.
This was, by many accounts from election observers and former Trump associates, part of a strategy by the defeated ex-president and his allies to disrupt the formal certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. As the House Select Committee hearings have begun to reveal, Trump was at the center of a conspiracy that sought to disrupt the review of Electoral College votes by the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The goal was to create a chaotic circumstance in which Trump allies hoped they would be able to reject the votes of actual electors and recognize the votes of fake electors such as Bob Spindell.
But Spindell was not your ordinary insurrectionist.
He was — and remains — a member pf the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Indeed, he attempted just last week to become the new chair of the commission. His fellow members, Republicans and Democrats, rejected that very bad idea.
But Spindell continues to sit on the commission — even as the House Select Committee has been investigating the fake-elector scheme.
This is beyond absurd.
The Elections Commission is charged with overseeing free and fair elections in Wisconsin. That’s an awesome responsibility that will be especially demanding in 2022, when state officials are chosen in mid-term elections; in 2023, when a decisive contest for the state Supreme Court will be on the ballot; and in 2024, when the next presidential vote will take place in this classic battleground state.
Who in their right mind would suggest that an individual who participated in a plot to have fake electors fraudulently cast their electoral votes for Trump and then sent false paperwork to the National Archives as part of a scheme to disrupt — and ultimately overturn — the results of an election in Wisconsin, could be counted on to oversee future elections in Wisconsin?
Instead of sitting on the commission, Spindell should, along with his fellow fake electors, be held to account “for their illegal, unprecedented, and profoundly anti-democratic actions,” as attorney Jeff Mandel, the president and lead counsel for the group Law Forward, has suggested.
Mandel, whose group represents two legitimate electors who have filed a lawsuit against the fake electors, is right when he argues: “Supporters of a presidential candidate can and should campaign vigorously. But when the votes are counted, we come together as Americans and celebrate a peaceful, orderly transition of power. These fraudulent electors crossed a line. Their disregard for the law helped lay the groundwork for the insurrection of January 6th. We can’t allow this to ever happen again.”
Yet Spindell is in a position as a member of the Elections Commission to perpetuate future frauds involving local, state and federal elections.
When Spindell was reappointed to the commission by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, the move drew objections from legislators who are actually concerned about preserving democracy in Wisconsin and nationally.
State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and more than a dozen other lawmakers sent a February 2022 letter to LeMahieu in which they called for the Republican leader to rescind his decision to give Spindell another term on the commission. "Failing to do so would be an admission that you support Mr. Spindell’s actions, and would serve as a strong signal to those who would attempt to defraud future Wisconsin elections that so long as your preferred candidate is the beneficiary, you will do nothing to prevent or intervene to stop future crimes against America."
LeMahieu rejected that wise counsel at the time. But this issue is not going away. We expect the House Select Committee’s final report will have a good deal to say about the fake elector issue. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul have called for an investigation. And U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an inquiry.
Ultimately, the whole country will be asking the logical question: Why would any state allow someone who sought to overturn the legitimate results of a presidential election be allowed to oversee future elections?