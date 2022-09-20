The revelation that now former Madison Alder Gary Halverson was a member of the Oath Keepers — a far-right extremist group that played a major role in former President Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt — shook up local government last week. Halverson tried to hang on to his job, but his clumsy response did little to inspire confidence. Ultimately, on Wednesday evening, he quit, announcing, “I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means.”
The alder was complaining about his own difficult circumstance at the close of a challenging few days during which he faced criticism from colleagues, which he said stoked anger against him in the community. But there was a certain irony in his remark.
The crisis of American politics is that groups such as the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and their allies believe the ends do justify any means. For more than a decade, the Oath Keepers have stirred white supremacist resentment while engaging in acts of intimidation, menace and violence. The Oath Keepers didn’t suddenly become dangerous and destructive on Jan. 6. They were identified as such many years earlier.
Active supporters of the Oath Keepers should not be in positions of authority at the local, state or national levels of government. Nor should Americans who, for whatever reason, have failed to recognize the threats posed by such groups.
Halverson put himself in at least one of those categories when he joined the group in 2022. While the former alder says he has come to recognize the danger, clearly he did not do so when he should have.
For that reason, it was necessary for Halverson to resign his seat.
Halverson’s name showed up last week on a list compiled by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, which combed over documents to identify hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, members of the military and elected officials who had joined the Oath Keepers. Halverson, the representative from the 17th District on Madison's east side, initially responded by saying, “I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy. I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug. 2020.”
Halverson said he was “deceived” by the Oath Keepers.
Yet, if his math is right, Halverson joined the Oath Keepers in June of 2020.
The trouble is that in June of 2020 the Oath Keepers were not an obscure group. They were all over the news. According to the Anti-Defamation League, “The Oath Keepers were particularly active in 2020, participating in various anti-lockdown protests, providing vigilante-style ‘security’ for local communities and businesses during the Black Lives Matter protests that spread in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, and warning about a potential takeover by the ‘Marxist left’ during the 2020 election.”
The Oath Keepers had been identified years earlier as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which reported:
“(In) 2014, members of the Oath Keepers showed up in Ferguson, Missouri, during the unrest that followed the death of Michael Brown, a Black man, by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Protests broke out in the city following the grand jury’s decision not to indict Wilson. Heavily armed members of the Oath Keepers were seen on rooftops in what they said was an effort to protect businesses from rioters. Local police released a statement announcing that the group broke the law by ‘providing security without first obtaining a license.’ They called on the group to cease their activities.”
The New York Times and other publications reported in considerable detail on the role of the Oath Keepers in Ferguson and in standoffs with law enforcement and the Bureau of Land Management. “They're often heavily armed, and they show up at moments of sort of social unrest,” said Heidi Beirich, the director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.
In 2018, at a point when the group was again in the news, Beirich told ABC News, “The Oath Keepers are an anti-government militia.”
That was two years before Halverson joined the Oath Keepers.
If we are now asked to take the former alder at his word when he says he made a mistake in joining the group, we also must recognize that Halverson was uninformed and disengaged.
That’s not a good look for an elected official, and council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie pointed this out after the revelation. They did not say Halverson should resign, but they did note that the extremist positions of the Oath Keepers were “well known since its founding over a decade ago," and, "Mere seconds of online research reveal the Oath Keepers as a far-right antigovernment group, not a group for veterans or the preservation of democracy."
Halverson pushed back, suggesting that this criticism of his actions led to threats and graffiti outside his home. Threats are wrong and must be denounced. But we are hard-pressed to believe that the statement from Furman and Currie caused the trouble. It’s more likely that the fact of Halverson’s past involvement with the Oath Keepers sparked resentment.
Furman and Currie responded appropriately to the intimidation, saying, “Threats and vandalism are not productive or democratic ways of engaging public officials and we are very disappointed that Alder Halverson’s family is experiencing this.”
But their initial statement of concern over Halverson’s involvement with the Oath Keepers was also appropriate, as was his decision to resign.