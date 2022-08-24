Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming political hanger-on who defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in last week’s Republican congressional primary, was at least honest about how she defeated the far more prominent and capable incumbent. “I did not do this on my own,” she said after securing the win. “Obviously, we are all very grateful to President Trump, who recognizes that Wyoming only has one congressional representative, and we have to make it count. His clear and unwavering support from the very beginning propelled us to victory tonight.”
Hageman knew full well that she would have been a political footnote if it had not been for Trump’s intervention. And she admitted it.
It’s too bad that Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels, a millionaire who has spent the better part of 25 years trying to win an elected post in Wisconsin, lacks Hageman’s honesty.
For many years Michels has coveted a political career in Wisconsin, but things just didn’t work out. In 1998, Michels ran for the state Senate and crashed and burned in the Republican primary, winning a paltry 30% of the vote in a contest with Scott Fitzgerald, who would go on to enjoy the sort of career that eluded Michels.
While Fitzgerald became the powerful majority leader of the state Senate, and then a congressman, Michels schemed to try and jumpstart the political career he craved. In 2004, Michels bought the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Russ Feingold. While state Sen. Bob Welch, a savvy and appealing conservative from Redgranite, would have been a far more serious challenger to Feingold, Michels overwhelmed the abler Republican with heavy spending on slick TV ads. Then Michels crashed and burned once more, losing to Feingold by more than 330,000 votes in a race that saw a significant crossover of Republicans who voted for the Democratic senator.
Michels just couldn’t get it together politically. So he moved to Connecticut, where he lived in a mansion and bought his way into the east coast social scene. But now he’s back in Wisconsin and running once more for political office. This year, he decided to run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. It was a race he was destined to lose once more.
But then Michels got a lucky break. Trump got mad at the Republican frontrunner, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, after the former president learned that Kleefisch’s daughter had attended a homecoming dance with the son of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who refused to go along with Trump’s scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump endorsed Michels, and that made all the difference.
Michels defeated the more qualified and capable Kleefisch entirely because of Trump’s endorsement. But he was not as honest about the Trump connection as was Hageman. In fact, immediately after the primary, Michels’ campaign scrubbed references to Trump from the campaign’s website. Only when the details were revealed did the Michels campaign restore mention of the Trump endorsement.
Michels claimed it was all a mistake, and, of course, he tried to blame a staffer. But the reality is that after he relied on scandal-plagued former president’ support to win the gubernatorial primary, he wanted to downplay the Trump connection during the fall campaign.
Michels has been forced to admit the truth: He sold his soul to Trump in order to resuscitate his failing political career. That’s important information for voters to have as the November election approaches. Even if the Republican gubernatorial nominee does not want the electorate to know it, voters should be aware that a vote for Tim Michels is a vote for Donald Trump. ￼