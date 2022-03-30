Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar and her supporters are running one of the most unsettling judicial campaigns Wisconsin has seen since Michael Gableman and his backers waged an openly racist campaign for the state Supreme Court in 2008.
In her bid to unseat an outstanding jurist, Court of Appeals Judge Lori Kornblum, Lazar has organized a campaign that telegraphs her disregard for democracy and the rule of law. Her list of “endorsers” is a rogue’s gallery of legal and political charlatans — many of them still embroiled in the scandals that have tarnished their names.
Gableman, the disgraced former Supreme Court justice who left the high court after a single shameful term and who is now leading a laughable inquiry into the 2020 presidential election, is a Lazar backer. So too is James Troupis, the lawyer who was hired by former President Donald Trump to lead the recount challenge to the 2020 result that saw Joe Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin. Another Lazar endorser is Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell, who joined other fake Republican “electors” in sending a false claim that Trump had won Wisconsin to a federal judge, Congress and the National Archives.
Echoing Trump’s efforts to discredit Wisconsin’s election results, Gableman, Troupis and Spindell have been linked to efforts to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 election results — despite the fact that recounts, reviews and court decisions have concluded that Biden had credibly carried the state.
The determination of Gableman, Troupis, Spindell and their associates to do Trump’s bidding — no matter how absurd, and lawless — has drawn national notice.
“Trump leads this movement to mainstream the so-called Big Lie, calling the election ‘rigged’ and arguing that Vice President Mike Pence had ‘the right to change the outcome,’ and the GOP has, with few exceptions, marched in lockstep with him,” observed able Rolling Stone magazine political writer Dan Kroll. “Nowhere is this crusade to subvert the 2020 election result more on display than in Wisconsin. Even though Republicans there do not control all the levers of power — the governor, Tony Evers, is a Democrat — they have launched a multifront effort to cast doubt on the 2020 election, intimidate local officials, and, in (state Rep. Tim) Ramthun’s case, throw out the state’s presidential-election result.”
The headline on Kroll’s article was “Wisconsin Is Ground Zero for the MAGA Effort to Steal the Next Election.”
That’s an accurate assessment. And that is what should trouble Wisconsinites about Lazar’s candidacy for a place on the appellate bench.
Lazar hasn’t just accepted endorsements from the Big Lie crowd that has sought to overturn the will of the people. She is highlighting those endorsements on her campaign website. Asked by the Appleton Post-Crescent about this dubious choice, Lazar declined to be interviewed, and her campaign released a disingenuous statement that claimed, "Any issues regarding prior elections cannot be discussed by any judicial candidate, under the Supreme Court rules and ethical guidelines, because those issues may come before a trial or appellate court.”
Wrong. Lazar could reject endorsements from people who have been actively involved in attempts to undermine democracy. But she has chosen not to do so. At the same time, a shadowy out-of-state group is spending $250,000 to promote her candidacy.
In a normal race against Judge Kornblum, who has decades of experience as a prosecutor, who chaired the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Board of Administrative Oversight and who has taught at Marquette Law School and Northeastern Law School, Lazar would struggle to make a case for her election.
Now, in a race where she has aligned with political malefactors who have shown no respect for Wisconsin’s electoral system and the voters who participate in it, Lazar has disqualified herself.