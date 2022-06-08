The Dane County Board has taken the initiative when it comes to sorting out the mess at the Henry Vilas Zoo. The board’s 27-5 vote to allocate $50,000 for an inquiry — to be led by a retired jurist — represents a decisive and appropriately serious move to address well-documented concerns about racism, sexual harassment, retaliation against employees who speak up and mistreatment of animals by people who are duty-bound to care for them.
The scandals at the zoo have deep roots, going back a number of years. County officials have failed to deal with them promptly or effectively, even after investigative reports have pointed to serious concerns about a “toxic” work environment. A Wisconsin State Journal report in April noted that the facility’s only Black zookeepers had left amid complaints about discrimination, harassment and decisions by zoo managers that led to injuries and deaths of animals.
Last year, zoo manager Ronda Schwetz took a voluntary leave of absence after a former employee filed a civil lawsuit charging that she sexually assaulted him.
Before these high-profile, and deeply disturbing, stories hit the media, there were constant rumblings about troubles at the zoo, which for more than a century has been one of the community’s most treasured destinations for families with children and animal lovers of all ages.
County Executive Joe Parisi, who should have gotten a handle on this mess long ago, continues to resist efforts by County Board members to sort things out. He and his allies have recently peddled an absurd claim that an independent inquiry could “potentially interfere” with the county’s meandering internal probe.
Parisi even went so far as to suggest that County Board Chair Patrick Miles and veteran board member Tim Kiefer — a well-regarded lawyer who had taken the lead on seeking an independent inquiry — have somehow mimicked Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ decision to have scandal-plagued former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman pursue former President Donald Trump’s complaints about 2020 presidential voting in Wisconsin.
That was an embarrassing gambit on the part of the county executive, who we have long respected and supported.
Parisi needs to back off and let Miles, Kiefer and the board organize a serious and necessary independent investigation that will get to the bottom of all the charges that have been made regarding management of the zoo.
That inquiry must, necessarily, ask why things seem to have gone from bad to worse at the zoo under Schwetz’s leadership. And it must answer the question of whether she should remain at the helm of a public facility that cannot afford to be mired in scandal.