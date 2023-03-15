With so much attention being focused on the high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court contest, and on area mayoral races, some folks may be losing sight of the vital contests for seats on the Madison City Council.
But these races really matter — especially since redistricting following the 2020 Census has remade the map of council districts.
Rarely in recent history has an election for the council featured so many contested races, so many incumbent alders facing one another, so many incumbents facing strong challengers and so many prospects for change. In Districts 3, 8, 12, 15 and 19, no incumbent is running, meaning that, at the very least, a quarter of the next council will be made of members who did not serve on the last council. Some former members are making comeback bids. But, across the city, newcomers are bringing fresh energy and insight to council contests.
We’ve been watching the races closely, reviewing candidate statements and literature, listening in to forums and talking with active Madisonians about the races.
In the final weeks before the election, we want to offer candidates a forum to make their cases in our Voice of the People spaces online and in print. We’re encouraging candidates to write 250-word letters to the editor explaining why they’re running and their hopes if elected. We’ll group letters that arrive before March 20 in our online forum space so readers can review them, and we’ll promote the conversation in our print editions.
Candidates and their supporters can send their letters to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Writers should include their full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. And, again, please keep letters to 250 words or less.