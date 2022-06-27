Many commentators in recent weeks have pointed out that the last time the price of crude oil soared to $120 a barrel, the average cost of a gallon of gas peaked at $4.25.
That, of course, is much cheaper than today when $120-a-barrel crude has resulted in pump prices that in many areas exceed $5 a gallon.
So what gives? Part of it, obviously, is the oil industry taking advantage of a situation that involves everything from supply chain issues to the war in Ukraine to help pad the bottom line. As with the price of gas, oil company profits are at record highs and their stockholders are reaping healthy dividends. Consumers are having to pay more for just about everything, so why not for gasoline, too?
The problem is that fuel drives the costs of so much of our economy. It's estimated that oil alone accounts for roughly 20% of the rate of inflation.
But while profit-taking is part of the problem, there's another one lurking in the background: our government's long standing laissez-faire attitude in enforcing antitrust laws.
We've seen how uncontested mergers over the past several decades have led to a concentration of market power that in turn has reduced competition in everything from airline travel to telecommunications, and even disrupted the production of baby formula because so few now manufacture the product.
The same holds true with oil. The government has continued to sanction mergers in the oil industry, reducing competition and making it easier to charge 75 cents a gallon more for gas today than it was 10 years ago.
The American Prospect's David Dayen pointed out recently that oil consolidations have led to a marked reduction in the nation's refinery capacity. Consolidations have given merged corporations more capital, but instead of investing in new refineries, some were shut down to lower costs, and profits have been funneled to stock buybacks and stockholder dividends.
Not a single new refinery was opened in the U.S. from 1977 to 2020, Dayen reported. Some of that had to do with the uncertain future of oil as a fuel of choice, so instead of new investments, money stayed in the till.
But the lack of refinery capacity has had severe consequences. Consumers are often faced with spikes at the gas pump whenever a severe hurricane hits the Gulf Coast, where many of the refineries are located, or there's an explosion or major incident at one of them.
“The most direct and effective exercise of market power is to take a plant out of service,” Dayen quotes UC Berkeley Business School professor Severin Borenstein.
“And it’s not illegal under the antitrust laws to restrict output and jack up the price.” But it’s very difficult to distinguish between accidents and business decisions. “It’s easy for a company to say, ‘We’re not intentionally restricting output, we have this glitch,’” Borenstein said.
That's all made possible because of the lack of competition, and American consumers are going to continue footing that bill as long as government winks at larger and larger mergers that give a handful of corporations monopolistic control.
There's a reason Americans are paying 75 cents more per gallon of gas today than they did 10 years ago when the wholesale price was the same.
It has nothing to do with drilling or unbuilt pipelines that wouldn't have an effect on production until years down the road, but everything to do with allowing corporations to amass power that they shouldn't have.