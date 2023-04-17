This story from the political insider newspaper The Hill hit my desk late Friday afternoon:
"A slew of announced and expected 2024 Republican presidential contenders are headlining the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting this weekend in Indianapolis as the nation reels from a string of recent mass shootings.
"Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and others will be making virtual and in-person appearances at the event to highlight their support for gun rights — an issue that plays well amongst the GOP base but that puts them at a crossroads with another crucial voting bloc: Gen Z and millennial voters."
Former Vice President Mike Pence was also on the weekend agenda, the AP reported, as it got underway in Indianapolis, not all that far away from this month's mass killings in Nashville and Louisville.
In other words, nothing's changed Republican fealty to the firearms' industry or its enablers despite the pleas across the nation that something must be done to get a handle on our obsession with firearms.
The Hill story reported that many Republicans and pro-gun advocacy groups aren’t fazed by new polling that shows young voters are among those pushing the hardest for gun sales restrictions. More than 60% of those 18 to 29, the generation known as Gen Z, favor stricter laws.
Tres Watson, a former spokesman for the Kentucky GOP, argued that younger people want to sway the party on gun control, they need to be more involved in Republicans’ day-to-day politics.
And Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director at Gun Owners of America, a group even more strident in its opposition to gun laws than the NRA — if that's possible — called the views of the young voters “disappointing” and suggested that he knew younger Americans whose views didn’t align with those who were polled.
But according to the Hill story, asked if he believed whether Republican candidates might have to adjust their views on the issue of guns for the GOP to grow their younger electorate, Johnston argued that wasn’t a feasible solution.
“I don’t believe that pivoting and compromising with the Second Amendment is ever a path to victory or something that a politician should do,” he said. “They all take an oath to uphold the Constitution. ... So I think that that is the only way that our government should treat the Second Amendment.”
In opening remarks, the bombastic NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre declared, “Gun-hating politicians should never go to bed unafraid of what this association and all of our millions of members can do to their political careers.”
It's obviously becoming harder and harder for the NRA to hold its annual conventions without a horrific mass shooting fresh on the minds of Americans. Last year's event in Houston occurred just three days after the massacre of 19 students in Uvalde, Texas.
The convention artfully dodges any reference to the shootings, preferring instead to claim that certain politicians are coming after their members' guns. Pence himself claimed that is what President Joe Biden wants to do, conflating Biden's call for a ban on the sale of assault rifles with confiscating everyone's firearms.
Indeed, nothing will be done to address America's embarrassing love affair with gun violence unless those who grovel and bow before organizations like the NRA are kept from holding office.