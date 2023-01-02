People often complain to me that all we news people do is concentrate on bad news.
That's a perception that's been around for all the 60-some years I've been in this business, undoubtedly because a lot of the news that hits the front pages or the home webpages is indeed bad.
This week, for example: Blizzards killed 50 people in the northeast; more Russian drones hit Ukraine, throwing people into despair with no electricity or water; the crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico; shootings on a Madison street. And that's just for starters.
But just for the heck of it I asked Google to find me the top good news stories of 2022. I was flabbergasted. There are dozens and dozens of links to news sites spotlighting the past year's good news.
There's even a link to a newspaper called the Good Newspaper, published by a company called, appropriately, Good, Good, Good.
"There’s no denying that the world is filled with a great deal of heartbreak, pain, and injustice. But at Good, Good, Good, it’s our job to respond to bad news by sharing good news stories about those pushing back to make the world a better place," an ad for the newspaper said.
Among its list of good news stories was a report that the COVAX global vaccination program reached the milestone of delivering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine. And that Maya Angelou became the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter. And that new bipartisan legislation went into effect to protect Americans from unexpected medical bills.
But lists of good news don't just come from specialty publications or websites. The Washington Post has a list that includes its idea of good news over the past year. That the people of Ukraine are still standing is one of them. So are stories telling us that gas prices are no longer at heart attack levels, a number of contestant had hot streaks on the popular quiz show Jeopardy, and pickleball is our new favorite pastime.
EuroNews.Green even has a list of the top positive news stories for the environment in 2022. It includes the Germans' 28 billion-euro renewable energy initiative, the construction of a new sea salt battery that has four times the capacity of lithium, and news that renewable energy now outpaces coal.
The New York Times added a quirky tidbit about good news involving pigs.
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is using 20 pigs for a pilot project that aims to reduce the number of birds striking planes, the reports says. It is letting the pigs roam a plot between two runways, where they eat leftover crops that often attract geese.
I've often maintained that what's good news and bad depends on who is consuming it. Investors and owners of 401(k)s are elated when the stock marker soars, but bond holders become depressed. Home buyers look at the Feds' ramping up of interest rates with disdain, but folks with savings accounts think it's wonderful. Grocery shoppers see rising food prices as awful news while farmers who grow and raise much of the food are hopeful that they will get fairer prices.
Every daily newspaper, for instance, carries a considerable number of stories that can be called good news — a feature on the couple who takes in foster kids, the neighbor with the unusual but fascinating hobby, the student athlete who excelled in a game, the scientist who made a life-saving discovery.
Unfortunately, research shows that on average people pay more attention to negative news than to positive news. Perhaps that's because people find bad news more interesting than good news.
The bad news is, that's likely to never change. But you can bet there will be lots of good news in 2023 to go along with the bad, no matter how we look at it.
Let it be our new year's wish that we're able to find the good.