"Never, ever trump your partner's ace," my dad instructed the first time I played the card game known far and wide as euchre.
And then I naively went and did exactly that (the old man was my quite upset partner) which explains why I won't be in New Glarus on Saturday, May 13, for the widely anticipated first-ever World Euchre Championship.
The folks in my old hometown are having fun with this "world championship," transforming America's Little Switzerland into a hotbed of euchre enthusiasts trumping with their right and left bowers as they seek to vanquish their opponents.
What better place for the world championship than in the heart of south central Wisconsin where the Swiss and everyone else have been playing the game forever? There's even a nearly century-old euchre league of teams from Dane and Green counties.
The day-long affair will start at 1 p.m. in the New Glarus Fest Haus at 106 3rd Ave. and continue for eight rounds. The two-person team with the most points will be declared the champion. Meanwhile, in keeping with traditional New Glarus camaraderie, there will be plenty of food and drink and some good, old-time music.
One of the championship's organizers, New Glarus native Todd Klassy, explained that it's all being done to raise money for the New Glarus Cares Community Foundation and in turn will be used to buy greenspace to expand the village's Candy Cane Park.
The popular park has blossomed into a community cause to save 2.2 acres of precious open space for the village's kids that might otherwise wind up as a housing development.
Klassy explained that the Foundation along with New Glarus Brewing Co.'s charitable arm, Only in Wisconsin Giving, has been spearheading the drive. Puempel's Tavern donated money that customers stick to its ceiling. Roy's Market asked customers if they would round up their purchases for a park donation.
Kleeman's Bar & Grill held a meat raffle. New Glarus Bakery sold cookie dough. Rusty Raven and Sportsman's Bar held a wine and cheese tasting party. And other businesses gave what they could in donations.
Plus, award winning cheesemaker Steve Stettler, a New Glarus High School grad who is now the award-winning cheesemaker at Brodhead's renowned Decatur Cheese Co., has stepped forward to help sponsor the tournament.
For a donation of $10 per person, players can reserve a seat to take part in the competition. The hope is that the lure of a world championship belt and the etching of the winners' names in a suitable plaque will entice at least 40 tables of euchre players to the event.
Klassy emphasized the tournament is open to all skill levels from anywhere in the world. It is a world championship, after all. And if you don't have a partner, he promises there will be plenty of euchre aficionados around to step in.
To register and save your seat you can go to euchrechampionship.com or email info@newglaruscares.com, or register on the day of the event at the Fest Haus between noon and 1 p.m.
Wisconsin has a rich history of euchre card playing, which the organizers insist makes New Glarus a fitting location for the inaugural world championship.
When you go, just remember not to trump your partner's ace.