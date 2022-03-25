Remember the "Lock 'er up" chants that Donald Trump led during his 2016 campaign for the presidency?
He and his energized followers were in a rage over reports of Hillary Clinton's private email account, which supposedly contained classified documents used in her work as secretary of state. The reports sparked an investigation by the FBI, which then led to the controversial actions of its director, James Comey, who found no evidence to charge Clinton, but just days before the election lectured her for her carelessness.
The Trump crowd, which long before had concluded that Clinton was a criminal for putting the nation's secrets in jeopardy, now demanded that she be imprisoned. Trump himself suggested she should be in jail.
Funny, the lock-‘er-up chanters are nowhere to be heard today, now that the shoe is on the other foot.
Somehow the former president's illegal removal of 15 boxes of presidential papers from the White House as Trump reluctantly vacated the mansion didn't merit the same kind of scorn — not even after the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that many highly classified documents were in those boxes.
“NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” National Archivist David Ferriero wrote in a letter to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice,” he added.
Where's James Comey when we need him?
Frankly, Trump's pilfering of presidential papers, is a much more serious breach of federal law than Clinton's use of her personal email. Yes, she had been careless in storing classified documents on that email, but none of it was intentional, if naive.
Trump's act, on the other hand, was purposeful. For whatever reason, he decided to remove documents that had been held under lock and key and take them to an insecure Mar-a-Lago, where who knows who could have gained access to them.
One of the most nerve-wracking jobs I had while on active duty some 60 years ago was preparing a monthly document called the "Commandant's Letter," a secret digest of research and testing developments at the U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School that its commanding officer sent to artillery commands around the world.
In preparing the letter, I had access to "top secret" documents on weapons research at Fort Sill and missile tests at Fort Bliss, a missile proving ground near El Paso. I had to jump through several hoops to obtain and use those documents and was constantly reminded of the penalties I would face if I misplaced any of them. And as Army officers we were constantly reminded of the methods clever foreign agents would try to get at those secrets.
Guess that doesn't count when an unhinged former president cavalierly walks off with potentially damaging security information in broad daylight.
It did count for Trump's worshippers when Hillary Clinton was careless with her computer, but not for Donald Trump when he willfully walks off with the country's secrets.