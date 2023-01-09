Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income.
Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and low-income families at the same rate as those making hundreds of thousands was a terrible idea.
Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the crowd that thinks this is a great idea from forging ahead. Op-eds, radio talk shows and social media posts championing the proposal have been ramped up since the turn of the new year. And a new two-year state budget is on the horizon.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has signaled that he's intrigued by the idea, adding that the state's $6.6 billion surplus could enable a flat tax.
He and other Republicans defend the tax, even though the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau reported that a flat tax would give a huge tax break to wealthy people, a fact that Evers has pointed out.
To be revenue neutral, the flat tax would need to be 5.22% on all incomes, the bureau said. That means that middle-class and low-income workers making between $20,000 and $30,000 a year would get a tax increase, while those earning $500,000 a year or more would receive an average tax cut of $22,280.
Nevertheless, other members of the Republican majorities are warming to the idea, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The possibility exists that the flat income tax could be their price to "compromise" with Evers over his budget hopes to increase school and local aids.
The flat tax idea, though, may be just the first step toward the conservative dream of eliminating the state income tax altogether. That idea was launched last year by none other than former Gov. Scott Walker. One of his former acolytes, state Sen. Roger Roth, quickly introduced a bill to do just that. Fortunately, it went nowhere.
That doesn't mean it won't be revived. Chris Reader, the former senior director of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce who is now with the conservative Institute for Reforming Government, was featured in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's opinion section last week renewing the claim that Wisconsin could ditch its income tax, raise its sales tax and become the Midwest's magnet for economic growth.
The Institute for Reforming Government, whose president is the ultra conservative CJ Szafir — formerly the right-hand man of former state senator and now U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald — is teaming with the UW's Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy to push jettisoning the income tax in favor of the highly regressive sales tax.
Since they made their idea public, Reader boasted that "our plan has quickly picked-up traction, gaining support from business and community leaders, small businesses, and influential groups like WMC, Americans for Tax Reform, Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin, and the National Taxpayers Union."
There isn't one on that list that has ever exhibited empathy for low- and middle-income wage earners.
Indeed, both the flat tax idea and the movement to end the income tax are based on plans that would severely reduce state revenues, requiring cuts in many state services and crushing hopes to help public schools and give relief to beleaguered local governments.
Worse, they both would place the tax burden directly on those who ought to be paying less.