If Wisconsin had a political Hall of Shame, it would already be busting at the seams.
Our state has had its share of nefarious public officials throughout its history, the late Joe McCarthy probably the most prominent.
In my book, though, the 10 Republicans who met in secret the day Wisconsin's Electoral College votes were being certified and fashioned a fake vote they hoped could be used to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of the election loser, Donald Trump, deserve immediate installation.
The 10 are:
Andrew Hitt: The chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2019 until 2021, Hitt is a partner at consulting and lobbying firm Michael Best Strategies.
Kelly Ruh: Ruh is an alderperson for De Pere, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District Republican Party, and a controller for Bay Industries in Green Bay.
Carol Brunner: Brunner is the vice chairwoman of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District Republican Party.
Edward Scott Grabins: Chairman of the Dane County Republican Party, Grabins is a technology professional, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Bill Feehan: A business manager based in La Crosse, Feehan was a 2012 candidate for the District 32 Wisconsin state Senate seat.
Robert F. Spindell Jr.: Spindell, from Milwaukee, is on the Wisconsin Election Commission. After Biden won the election, Spindell appeared at a "stop the steal" rally at Wisconsin's Capitol Square.
Kathy Kiernan: Kiernan is the 1st Congressional District chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Darryl Carlson: Currently executive director of the conservative organization No Better Friend Corp., Carlson ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2014 for the Wisconsin State Assembly. He is a veteran and has also represented the 3rd aldermanic district in Sheboygan.
Pam Travis: Travis is treasurer of the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women and the 7th Congressional District vice chair for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Mary Buestrin: A national committeewoman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Buestrin says she has been a supporter of Republican candidates for more than 50 years.
When the scheme was originally exposed weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection, the GOP fake electors claimed it was no big deal, just a way to be prepared in case Wisconsin's election was somehow overturned.
"I had no illusions the actions we took as Republican electors ... were going to change the rightful result of the election either in Wisconsin or nationally," GOP honcho Hitt alibied to the Associated Press in March. "We simply gathered on the advice of legal counsel to ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation."
Sure, and I'm going to play shortstop for the Cubs next year.
What we know now is that the fake electors scheme was engineered by Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and one of his chief legal advisers, John Eastman, who concocted the plan to give Vice President Mike Pence an excuse to throw out Wisconsin's and six other states' electoral votes for Biden and replace them with the fake ballots.
It's a federal crime to knowingly submit false statements to a federal agency or agent, and the fake Wisconsin votes were filed with the National Archives and other agencies, including Wisconsin's secretary of state. The National Archives is charged with presenting the Electoral College votes to the vice president for counting.
If this just was a contingency effort, as the fake Republican electors have asserted, the Justice Department isn't amused and is now looking more deeply into the plan hatched by Giuliani and Eastman.
Those close to the investigation describe the plot to use alternate electors as one of the most expansive and audacious schemes among the many efforts by Trump and his supporters to deny his election loss and keep him in the White House.
In other words, our 10 Wisconsin Republicans were willing to take part in a fraud that would have unconstitutionally disenfranchised millions of voters.
And they call themselves patriots.
One of those willing to participate in the fraud, Spindell, is now hoping to become chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which makes decisions on how our elections are conducted.
Spindell shouldn't be qualified to sit on the commission, much less serve as its chair. But you can't thank another shameless election conspiracist for reappointing Spindell. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu was willing to overlook the fraud and rename him to the post.
Talk about inspiring confidence in our elections.
If it was up to me, these 10 shameless conspirators would be barred from ever holding positions of trust. They showed they have no regard for Wisconsin law, America's Constitution and, worse, for democracy itself.
But, in today's world of little integrity, I guess the Hall of Shame will have to do.