If it wasn't so sad, you might say it's entertaining to watch the leaders of Wisconsin's full-time Legislature perform their jobs.
During election season they rant and rave about how terrible things are, especially the job that Gov. Tony Evers is doing, and how they will govern to make things better.
Then, thanks to the country's most extreme gerrymandered districts, they take office. But instead of fulfilling all those campaign promises they spend their time on inconsequential issues that matter little. Instead of working to actually fix things, they work to tear them down.
During the few weeks of this new legislative session the first order of business was to again allow therapists and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — the discredited practice known as conversion therapy. Some medical experts claim it can lead to mental problems among young people already struggling with their identities.
Hard to figure where the public outcry was coming from to necessitate that action.
Then the Assembly and Senate passed a joint resolution to put an advisory referendum on the April 4 ballot asking voters whether they support requiring adults without kids to search for work to receive welfare benefits. An advisory referendum is just that. Whatever the public decides won't change state law one way or another.
Bizarrely, that requirement already exists. But should you be the suspicious type, you might think the ballot measure is aimed at attracting more conservatives to the polls on April 4, the day Wisconsin will elect a new Supreme Court justice that could determine the court's liberal-conservative balance. Nah, Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wouldn't be that cynical, would they?
But then they turned down Democrats who observed that since we're going to ask voters' advice on welfare for the poor, how about asking them to weigh in our 175-year-old anti-abortion statute? Now that would have really attracted voters to the polls. But Vos and LeMahieu clearly knew that would attract the wrong voters, so they made sure that suggestion went nowhere.
The one substantive action the legislators took was to add a constitutional amendment referendum to the April 4 ballot to give judges wider discretion in setting bail for accused criminals. But the cynics among us also saw that as a ploy to get more conservatives to cast votes in April.
"They're trying to gin up their voters, simply put," said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, during the floor debate.
The referendum aimed at generating resentment toward the poor is only a preview of what's ahead for the next two years.
Already, LeMahieu has introduced a bill to change Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax to a flat tax. Wisconsin taxpayers would all pay the same rate, from the rich to the poor. While we train our governmental sights on the jobless poor, we're aiming to give our richest folks a healthy tax cut.
There won't be any action on raising the embarrassingly low minimum wage. Beleaguered school districts, mainly those in rural counties, will have to fight for increases in state aid so they can pay their teachers. Municipalities will have to jump through hoops to get a Legislature fixated on massive tax cuts to help them hire more police officers. Cities that suddenly have a chance to connect with passenger rail will get no help from the state.
It's long been the reason I have advocated that legislators shouldn't be full timers. The most productive Legislatures in Wisconsin history were populated by men and women who came to Madison to pass a biennial budget, take care of necessary business and then return home to live and work with the people they represent. They understood the wants and needs of their constituents as a result.
Our Legislature has evolved into an institution where grandstanding is the norm, bloated staffs keep their bosses in the news, and civility is no longer in vogue.
If they had less time to dream up schemes and pass unnecessary legislation, perhaps they could actually try to make government work for all the people in Wisconsin.