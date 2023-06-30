I wonder if the geniuses in the state Legislature — you know the ones who know how to run everyone's business except their own — saw the news out of Lordstown, Ohio, this week?
The Wisconsin legislators and their stuck-in-the-past governor who all got snookered by the giant tech conglomerate Foxconn and their political hero Donald Trump might take some solace from the fact they're not alone in their gullibility.
Instead of building a multibillion-dollar flat screen factory employing 13,000 Wisconsin workers, a feat Trump called the eighth wonder of the world, Foxconn reneged. Now a Microsoft facility hopefully employing 1,000 workers is being constructed at the Racine County site instead. Former Gov. Scott Walker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald had gleefully crafted the deal, which had offered up to $4.8 billion to the Taiwanese high-tech manufacturer. It took Gov. Tony Evers to redo the Foxconn contract.
Lordstown Motors, the startup that took over a closed GM plant in Ohio with promises to hire many of the furloughed auto workers to build electric-powered trucks, was forced to file for bankruptcy protection this week.
At the same time, Lordstown filed suit against Foxconn, blaming it for failing to follow through on its promises to the truck manufacturer.
“Despite our best efforts and earnest commitment to the partnership, Foxconn willfully and repeatedly failed to execute on the agreed-upon strategy, leaving us with Chapter 11 as the only viable option,” Lordstown CEO Edward Hightower said in a statement. “We will vigorously pursue our litigation claims against Foxconn accordingly.”
Foxconn, of course, has denied any fault in Lordstown's woes, claiming it was the manufacturer, not Foxconn's actions that have caused its problems.
The Taiwanese firm announced in the fall of 2021 that it would buy Lordstown Motors for $230 million and might manufacture batteries for electric vehicles at the stalled Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant just outside of Racine. That battery plant has not been heard of since, but Foxconn continues to remain coy over its intentions, not a surprising stance considering its history involving U.S. investments.
Speaking of Foxconn's history, it was what led many to warn against the state entering into such a mammoth deal with the conglomerate back in 2017. Wisconsin's promises of subsidies pushed overwhelmingly by the GOP-controlled Legislature was a high risk, critics warned, only to be proven right in the years since.
Today, these same legislators attempt to micromanage how the UW uses its money, insist they know better than the city officials of Milwaukee how to construct their local budget and sanctimoniously imply that the leaders of the state's cities don't know what they're doing.
Meanwhile, not a peep from these financial wizards about their own disasters, like just saying maybe we were wrong.