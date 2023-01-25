Suddenly, the state of Illinois — the place Wisconsin Republicans have demonized for decades and GOP Gov. Scott Walker mocked with billboards at the state line — has become one of our Republican legislators' favorite places.
Illinois, you see, has a "flat" income tax. It makes no difference what you make each year, everyone pays the same rate. An attempt to change that flat tax to one with progressive income brackets even went down to defeat last year.
That's very unlike Wisconsin, which since 1912 has what is known as a progressive income tax. Folks with the lowest incomes pay 3.54% and families that make over $374,600 a year pay 7.65%.
When Wisconsin's tax turned 100 years old in 2012, the State Historical Society noted that it was the first income tax legislation that actually worked and "has been with us ever since."
A key to its success, the society added, was that the tax rate was progressively scaled at rates most voters thought fair, the lion's share of the revenue was returned to local governments, and verification was made easier.
A historian of U.S. tax policy noted in 1987 that, "measured by its fairness and by the technical skill that went into it, the Wisconsin income tax legislation was a landmark and a beacon to the federal government and the 45 other states which since have passed income tax laws and depend on them for a substantial share of their revenue."
To heck with a historic system noted for its fairness. Republican leaders in the Legislature want to make Wisconsin like Illinois. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has introduced legislation that would set the flat rate for all at 3.25%.
Truth be told, Walker Republicans in the past decade have actually made the state's income tax rates less progressive than they once were, reducing the number of brackets to four and hacking away at the top rates. It still, however, requires those who can most afford it to pay a bigger share. But LeMahieu's plan would do away with that concept altogether.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, pointed out that under this policy, anyone making over $1 million a year would see an average annual state tax reduction of $112,167 when the law is fully phased in. The taxpayers at the bottom rung would get a tax cut of roughly a quarter percent, a few bucks at the most.
In a column that crunched the numbers for what a flat tax would mean to state revenues — 3.25% won't make up for the current state income tax revenues — Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson pointed out that one motivation for the interest in a flat tax is the belief that the secret to prosperity is to reduce taxes on wealthy people.
We all know it as the trickle-down theory that has never worked, but continues to enthrall Republican politicians.
Some of us thought that former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s disastrous slashing of his state's income taxes, which he believed would trickle down and create an economic boom, would have discredited this theory forever. The state nearly went bankrupt, and its schools had to close early because they ran out of money.
But no such luck. The idea that you need to tax rich people less to fuel the economy refuses to die.
There also is no evidence that Donald Trump's highly touted tax cuts for the rich, which also substantially lowered corporate taxes, did anything for the economy other than substantially increase the national debt.
What's sad about this latest attack on the income tax is that of all the state's taxes, it has always been the most fair. The real problem, as Kiplinger Reports pointed out recently, is the hugely regressive property tax.
In listing Wisconsin as one of the 10 least tax-friendly states, Kiplinger said, "The Badger State owes its spot on our list of the least tax-friendly states for middle-class families to high property taxes (which are) the eighth-highest property tax amount in our nation-wide rankings. Income taxes are about average for middle-class families in Wisconsin."
What today's Republican leaders forget (perhaps on purpose) is that the income tax enacted 111 years ago was supposed to be shared with schools and local governments to help hold down the regressive property taxes.
But they've reduced those shared revenues, squeezing the locals and contributing to higher property taxes to balance their budgets.
If legislators really wanted to reform the state's tax structure, they'd propose ways to share more revenue with towns, villages, cities and public schools to give relief to aging homeowners on fixed incomes, rather than working to help wealthy people pay fewer taxes like Illinois does.