The state Senate's minority leader, Melissa Agard, has the right idea to help quell what could become a trend to shut down struggling media outlets that have the audacity to run stories that elected officials don't like.
Never mind that newspapers and other media, whether in print or digital, exist to not only report news and offer commentary for the edification of their readers, but to also hold elected officials to account when their actions warrant it.
That's why the Founding Fathers saw fit to protect the press with the First Amendment to America's Constitution.
But in today's ever evolving media world, many outlets, especially those struggling to make ends meet, are vulnerable to an onslaught of lawsuits designed to ruin them financially.
There have been several examples of this occuring in various small communities around the country, and one here in Wisconsin that has raised eyebrows. Lawyers call the suits SLAPP, an acronym for strategic lawsuits against public participation.
A Wisconsin state senator filed and lost a lawsuit claiming that the online local news site called the Wausau Pilot and Review libeled him by reporting that he directed an anti-gay slur at a 13-year-old who was testifying at a Marathon County Board public hearing in favor of diversity and inclusion programs.
The senator, Cory Tomczyk, a newly elected Republican legislator from Mosinee who had served on the local school board for 13 years, has refused to accept the court's verdict that he wasn't libeled and has decided to appeal that decision.
The suit has already cost the fledgling newspaper more than $150,000, and to contest the appeal will probably drive it out of business.
Agard, who is joined by Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, is asking the Legislature to enact a law that exists in more than 30 other states aimed at preventing meritless lawsuits whose only aim is to put news outlets out of business and serve as a warning to others to be careful with their own reporting.
"As seen in recent events in Wisconsin, journalists and media outlets often face the threat of SLAPP suits for investigative reporting or critical coverage," Agard commented in introducing her bill. "Anti-SLAPP laws help protect the media's ability to report on matters of public concern without undue legal pressure, which is crucial for maintaining a well-informed citizenry."
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has long been involved in combatting these kind of suits. It explains that under most anti-SLAPP statutes, the person sued makes a motion to strike the case because it involves speech on a matter of public concern.
The plaintiff then has the burden of showing a probability that they will prevail in the suit — meaning they must show that they have evidence that could result in a favorable verdict. If the plaintiff cannot meet this burden and the suit is dismissed through anti-SLAPP proceedings, many statutes allow defendants to collect attorney’s fees from the plaintiff, the organization added.
More than 30 states have seen fit to enact such a law to protect enterprise and investigative reporting.
Wisconsin needs to do the same and thanks to Agard's and Anderson's proposal, it now has a chance to do so.