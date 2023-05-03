Folks who worry about such things, especially the chambers of commerce types, are puzzling over why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared war on Walt Disney World.
It is, after all, the state's largest employer and biggest taxpayer. Most recent economic studies show that the huge theme park adds more than $75 billion annually to Florida's economy, directly provides more than 75,000 jobs while indirectly creating another 400,000, and annually contributes at least $5 billion to the state's tax coffers. And it's still growing, enticing more tourists to DeSantis' state than everyone else combined.
Yet the governor wants to punish Disney for having the corporate temerity to criticize his so-called "don't say gay" law, a stance Disney took under pressure from employees who were upset that the state's largest employer didn't weigh in while the bill was being debated.
Most governors would tread a little lightly to not antagonize its most successful corporation and biggest taxpayer. Even former Gov. Scott Walker kept his mouth shut about Epic founder Judith Faulkner's break with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the major benefactor for Walker and Republican lawmakers.
Walker served for eight years without once mentioning Epic, even though it was the state's most successful business, adding 10,000 jobs to the state's economy and doing its part to help Walker achieve the goal he set in his first gubernatorial campaign — adding 250,000 jobs to the state's workforce. Instead, he was forced to appear at every small business ceremony where as little as 10 jobs were promised, falling thousands short of his promise.
And then he became so gobsmacked by tech giant Foxconn's promise of 10,000 jobs at a giant TV screen facility that he offered the Taiwanese conglomerate $3 billion in Wisconsin taxpayer subsidies to locate here.
Perhaps it's an unfair comparison, but six years later the Racine area is still waiting for a mere 500 Foxconn jobs while Epic has announced yet another expansion at its Verona campus, no taxpayer money involved.
At least Wisconsin's elected officials aren't attempting to kneecap the state's economic engines — or are they?
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report released last month on the state's support of higher education told two stories. Wisconsin is among the top states in financially supporting its technical college system, but it's doing a terrible job when it comes to the state-supported university system.
Nationally, in 2021 states provided $17,733 for each student in their universities. Wisconsin, after years of budget cuts, now earmarks $15,079 to educate students in their two-year and four-year campuses. Tech colleges received $17,153 per student in state and local tax and tuition funding — well above the U.S. average of $11,714.
A key difference, it should be pointed out, is that tech college funding doesn't all come from the state. In Wisconsin, technical colleges receive support from local property taxpayers; the UW system does not.
Another report based on 2021 figures shows that the UW–Madison, including its affiliated organizations and startups, contributes $30.8 billion per year to Wisconsin's economy. The report, compiled by Northstar Analytic, says that economic activity supports more than 232,000 jobs and generates $1 billion in state and local taxes. Not quite Disney World figures, but in the same ballpark.
The Northstar report added that UW-Madison alone accounts for more than 7% of the 3 million jobs in Wisconsin, or one out of every 13 jobs in the state, on par with major Wisconsin industries like dairy, food processing and tourism.
Yet, not unlike Ron DeSantis and Disney, a cluster of outspoken Republican legislators continue to use the UW System — UW-Madison in particular — as a whipping boy. They are led by state Sen. Steve Nass of Whitewater, who uses his post as chair or the Senate's Education Committee as a bully pulpit to keep threats of funding cuts and faculty and student discipline hanging ominously in the air.
Under Republican rule, the Legislature has inflicted major funding cuts on the flagship university. And even now, with record state surpluses, there are few signs that legislators are willing to relent. Just a few weeks ago the GOP members on the state Building Commission turned down all UW System requests, including a new UW Engineering building to replace the antiquated structure on the Madison campus.
UW System President Jay Rothman called the Policy Forum's report "discouraging."
“Support for the UW System should not continue to fall further behind nationally if we are to be competitive and thrive economically," he said. "Wisconsin’s future depends on developing and attracting talent now, and the UW is on the front lines of educating and graduating tens of thousands of students. However, UW’s talent pipeline that helps sustain Wisconsin’s economic vibrancy is stressed at a time when it is needed more than ever to meet workforce needs."
Republicans in Florida may have Disney and its vast entertainment industry as their foil, but I'd suggest Wisconsin legislators putting a target on the UW's back is a more serious matter.