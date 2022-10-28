An apologist for the oil conglomerates has written a piece claiming that big oil really isn't gouging the public with high gasoline prices.
His premise is that the price of gas isn't much higher today than it was back in the 1950s, when those of us old enough can remember fueling our cars at less than 30-cents a gallon.
"Give me a buck's worth of gas," we just-turned-16 joy riders would tell the filling station attendant. (Yes, the gas pumps weren't self serve back then — and they even washed your windshield and checked your oil.)
Our dads' cars were lucky to get 15 miles a gallon back then. Still those three gallons were enough to drive around town on a Saturday night.
Sterling Terrell maintains that when you consider the effects of inflation since 1950, 30-cents-a-gallon would translate to $2.64 in 2022.
But, he adds, gas taxes in 1950 were roughly 1.5% of the total price. Today, federal, state and local taxes average about 20% of the price of a gallon of gas. That, in his figuring, means the same gallon of gas that cost 30 cents in 1950 should today cost about $3.13.
Besides, since motor vehicles are averaging double the gas mileage back then, what are we all bellowing about?
Well, maybe people are upset by the tens of billions in profits that big oil is raking in — taking advantage of all the disruption in the world plus the fact that $3.13 is still considerably lower than the actual price today.
Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, in his regular New York Times column, presented a more important perspective.
Hopefully, he wrote, the price of gas won't doom democracy.
"I wish that were a silly question, but it isn’t," he said. "This year there has been a strong correlation between the price of gasoline and political polls."
He pointed out how Republicans in many races have seized on gas prices to contend that it's all Joe Biden's and the Democrats' fault, insisting that under Donald Trump gas was selling for $2 a gallon.
No, it wasn't. That was in 2014 when Barack Obama was in office.
But, Krugman insisted, presidents, whether Democratic or Republican, have very little to do with oil prices. Gasoline and diesel were low during the end of Trump's administration because the economy was throttled thanks to the COVID pandemic. It's gone up under Biden, not because of his energy policies — which in the first place won't affect oil supplies until 2024 — but because world crude oil prices have soared because of Russia's war and the response of NATO to quit buying gas and oil from Vladimir Putin.
Gasoline prices have risen much higher in Europe than in the U.S., but Joe Biden isn't the president over there.
What Krugman warns is that a bogus political issue like the worldwide price of oil could very well be a determining factor in the Nov. 8 election.
"Overall, it’s hard to think of a worse metric for judging a president and his party than a price determined mainly by events abroad and technical production issues here at home, a price that isn’t even high compared with, say, a decade ago," he added
Yet gas prices may sway a crucial election, putting politicians in power whose aim is to negate elections, deny that there's a climate crisis, and refuse to acknowledge that American democracy is in peril.