Once again, this time following last week's heart wrenching shooting of 10-year-old kids in Uvalde, Texas, Americans asked when is Congress going to come to grips with our gun problem.
The answer is never because we keep sending bozos like Ron Johnson to Congress. Johnson is one of many Republicans who are beholden to the National Rifle Association's campaign money as are Wisconsin Congressmen Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, to name just a couple of the more notorious.
It's as plain as day that they value the NRA's approval more than they do the safety of our kids in school.
Rather than attempt to understand why it is that America's rate of deaths by firearms is vastly higher than most other wealthy countries, they trot out the tired old bromides that gun safety measures won't do anything to stop the killing, that it's a mental illness problem, that we've lost our moral bearings, that guns don't shoot people, people do, on and on.
None of these excuses is more audacious than Johnson's "theory" — Gov. Tony Evers accurately called it "breathtaking" — that "wokeness" and the teaching of "critical race theory" is what's behind all this gun violence.
“This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law’s going to, it’s not going to solve it, it’s not going to solve it,” he told a Fox Business News interviewer.
“The solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities, I would argue renewed faith,” he said. “We’ve lost that. We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we’re teaching wokeness. We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling, you know, some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”
Johnson apparently forgot the shooting in Buffalo, New York, just two weeks ago by a young white supremacist. Perhaps that murderer could have used some lessons on race before he graduated from high school.
But, this is the genius we Wisconsinites have sent to Washington twice in the past 12 years.
Another Wisconsin genius, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who famously gaveled in and gaveled out a special session on gun safety proposals in 10 seconds a couple of years ago, believes we should arm teachers and place armed guards at all our schools. Maybe we should just declare our schools prisons rather than deal with what really needs to be done, asking, for instance, why a high school student needs assault weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition a few days after he turns 18.
But, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota spelled it all out with his candid remarks that if he were to support any significant form of gun control, “most would probably throw me out of office.”
That says volumes. Too many of our members of Congress haven't got the guts to stand up to the zealots who claim the Second Amendment gives them unfettered rights to own and brandish weapons, a "right" that survived Supreme Court muster by one vote in 2008, but also looked favorably on "reasonable" controls.
Time and time again these politicians have shown that their jobs and the power that comes with them supersede even working to protect our kids in school.
And, yet, we send them back to Washington to continue sitting on their hands.